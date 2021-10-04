FIRE GROWS TO 100 ACRES: Evacuations underway north of Rapid City

Evacuations are underway Monday in north Rapid City as a large grass fire threatens residential and business structures. Peaceful Pines and Deadwood Avenue are closed due to the fire.

According to Rapid City Fire Department Public Information Officer Tessa Jaeger, the Auburn Fire began at about 1:30 p.m. Monday near the Auburn Hills neighborhood west of Haines Avenue near Henderson Drive, and is moving in a northerly direction. The cause is under investigation.

"We do have multiple crews out here working on the fire and it is still running really hot towards the Deadwood Avenue area," Jaeger said. "We do have air assets on the way."

As of 4:05 p.m. Monday, the Auburn fire was 100 acres in size and moving northeast, Great Plains Fire Information said. The flames are being fueled by abnormally high temperatures and gusty winds, coupled with drought-like dryness.

Brendyn Medina, public information officer with the Rapid City Police Department said multiple officers are along Deadwood Avenue, north of Interstate 90, to assist with mandatory evacuations in the Marvel Mountain neignborhood. Officers are also assisting with traffic diversion, as Deadwood Avenue and Peaceful Pines Road are closed.