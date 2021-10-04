 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FIRE GROWS TO 100 ACRES: Evacuations underway north of Rapid City
alert featured

FIRE GROWS TO 100 ACRES: Evacuations underway north of Rapid City

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Evacuations are underway Monday in north Rapid City as a large grass fire threatens residential and business structures. Peaceful Pines and Deadwood Avenue are closed due to the fire.

According to Rapid City Fire Department Public Information Officer Tessa Jaeger, the Auburn Fire began at about 1:30 p.m. Monday near the Auburn Hills neighborhood west of Haines Avenue near Henderson Drive, and is moving in a northerly direction. The cause is under investigation.

"We do have multiple crews out here working on the fire and it is still running really hot towards the Deadwood Avenue area," Jaeger said. "We do have air assets on the way."

As of 4:05 p.m. Monday, the Auburn fire was 100 acres in size and moving northeast, Great Plains Fire Information said. The flames are being fueled by abnormally high temperatures and gusty winds, coupled with drought-like dryness.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A time lapse video from downtown Rapid City on Monday shows smoke billowing from the Auburn Hills fire between Haines Avenue and Deadwood Avenue, north of Interstate 90.

Brendyn Medina, public information officer with the Rapid City Police Department said multiple officers are along Deadwood Avenue, north of Interstate 90, to assist with mandatory evacuations in the Marvel Mountain neignborhood. Officers are also assisting with traffic diversion, as Deadwood Avenue and Peaceful Pines Road are closed.

"All available personnel from the police department are being called to assist with those mandatory evacuations," Medina said.

According to GPFI, federal and state firefighters have responded to the blaze. A single-engine air tanker and heavy helicopters are providing an air attack for the fire.

Pennington County Emergency Management said the fire is impacting areas in Meade County, and they are providing support. The Rapid City Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area north of Interstate 90 between Haines Avenue and Deadwood Avenue.

A time lapse video from downtown Rapid City on Monday shows smoke billowing from the Auburn Hills fire between Haines Avenue and Deadwood Avenue, north of Interstate 90.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
1
8
2

Watch Now: Related Video

TIMELAPSE VIDEO: Watch smoke billowing on the horizon from fire near Deadwood Ave

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Sept. 28
Local

Your Two Cents for Sept. 28

If you believe the government can design a chip, mix it into the Covid vaccine solution, have a needle suck it out and then inject it into you…

Watch Now: Related Video

TIMELAPSE VIDEO: Watch smoke billowing on the horizon from fire near Deadwood Ave

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News