Fire service, critical infrastructure workers eligible for COVID vaccine starting March 22

Group 1E encompasses a wide range of workers, however, so a variety of South Dakotans will become eligible in 1E. People do not need to provide proof of employment to receive a vaccine, which Malsam-Rysdon said would make the process more cumbersome for both vaccinators and those getting vaccinated. So far, though, she said people have been honest about their eligibility and the program is “working just fine.”

At least 35% of South Dakotans have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine from either a state or federal entity. More pharmacies such as Walgreens have begun offering COVID vaccines in the state as a part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for a total of 65 locations. Bucheli said in order to keep vaccination efforts as linear as possible, pharmacies participating in the federal program should be sticking to the state health department’s timeline.