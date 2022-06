Firecracker Tournament commences Thursday

The annual Firecracker Tournament hosted by Post 22 commences Thursday and runs through Monday with a full slate featuring 24 games over five days at Fitzgerald Stadium.

This season’s tournament features eight teams from South Dakota, Montana, Nebraska, Colorado and Indiana. Each team plays five games to determine seeding for the championship round on the Fourth of July.

The tournament also features a fireworks display following the 7 p.m. game on Saturday.

Below is the schedule for the Firecracker Tournament:

Thursday, June 30

Rocky Mountain vs Rock Canyon, 9 a.m.

Rock Canyon vs Missoula, 11:30 a.m.

Missoula vs Millard, 2 p.m.

Papillion vs Terra Haute, 4:30 p.m.

Post 22 vs Premier West, 7 p.m.

Friday, July 1

Rock Canyon vs Millard, 9 a.m.

Premier West vs Terra Haute, 11:30 a.m.

Premier West vs Missoula, 2 p.m.

Post 22 vs Papillion, 4:30 p.m.

Post 22 vs Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 2

Premier West vs Rocky Mountain, 9 a.m.

Rock Canyon vs Papillion, 11:30 a.m.

Millard vs Papillion, 2 p.m.

Millard vs Terra Haute, 4:30 p.m.

Post 22 vs Missoula, 7 p.m.

Fireworks Show, Approx. 9 p.m.

Sunday, July 3

Rock Canyon vs Premier West, 9 a.m.

Rocky Mountain vs Millard, 11:30 a.m.

Rocky Mountain vs Papillion, 2 p.m.

Missoula vs Terra Haute, 4:30 p.m.

Post 22 vs Terra Haute, 7 p.m.

Monday, July 4

7th Place Game, 9 a.m.

5th Place Game, 11:30 a.m.

3rd Place Game, 2 p.m.

Championship Game, 4:30 p.m.

