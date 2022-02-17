Firefighter injured at two-alarm fire in Custer

The Custer Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire in the 1200 block of Pine St. on Thursday morning.
Firefighters found a fire in the interior of an attached garage and two story residential structure with the fire extending to the exterior and roof assembly of the structure and immediately struck a second alarm.
Firefighters from a two state, multi-county area responded.
One Firefighter was struck by part of a collapsing wall and was transported to Custer Monument hospital for further evaluation.