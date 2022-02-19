 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Firefighter injured in fall while battling Rapid Valley fire

The Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire in the 2300 block of Bradsky Rd. in Rapid Valley.

Volunteer firefighters found a free burning fire in the roof of an occupied home. Firefighters faced darkness, snow packed icy roads, temperatures of 21 degrees Fahrenheit, freezing hose lines, and lack of an on scene water supply forcing water to be hauled to the fire in trucks.

The fire was contained to the home. No injuries to residents were reported, although one firefighter suffered a fall and was transported to Rapid City Monument Hospital for further evaluation, two domestic animals remain missing as of the time of this release.

The American Red Cross Serving Central and Western South Dakota, and the Black Hills Fire Chaplains Association is assisting the occupants.

