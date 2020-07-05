Firefighters battle 3-alarm blaze Sunday morning.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A firefighter sustained minor injuries in a three-alarm fire Sunday morning that destroyed a home, a home recreational vehicle and several passenger vehicles in unincorporated Meade County.

At 2:30 a.m. Sunday, the North Haines Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to 801 Virginia Ln, in unincorporated Meade County, for a reported structure fire threatening neighboring structures. Based on initial reports from dispatch a second alarm was requested for additional manpower.

The first crews to arrive found a fully engulfed structure fire that was threatening neighboring structures, a recreational vehicle, and passenger vehicles and immediately began a defensive fire attack. Due to the limited manpower on a holiday weekend, and increased call volume of the July 4 holiday, a third alarm was eventually requested to bring additional manpower to the scene.

The original structure was a total loss, along with a recreational vehicle, passenger vehicles, and minor extension to a neighboring structure.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries. No civilians were injured.

Agencies responding to the fire included:

Pennington County 911, Meade County Dispatch, North Haines Volunteer Fire Department, Rapid City Fire Department, Black Hawk Volunteer Fire Department, Black Hawk Fire Corps, Piedmont Volunteer Fire Department, Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Box Elder Volunteer Fire Department, Pennington County Fire Service, Whispering Pines Volunteer Fire Department, Ellsworth Air Force Base Fire Department, Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department, Johnson Siding Volunteer Fire Department, New Underwood Volunteer Fire Department, Doty Volunteer Fire Department, Battle Creek Fire Department, Wall Volunteer Fire Department, Hill City Volunteer Fire Department, Sturgis Volunteer Fire Department, South Dakota State Fire Marshall's Office, Meade County Emergency Management, Meade County Sheriff's Office, South Dakota Highway Patrol, West River Electric Cooperative, MDU and the Red Cross Serving Central and Western South Dakota.

