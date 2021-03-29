 Skip to main content
Firefighters battling 'major fire' off Nemo Road
alert top story

Firefighters battling 'major fire' off Nemo Road

  • Updated
fire 2.jpg

Firefighters are battling a major fire in west Rapid City. Evacuations are beginning in the Westberry trails area.

 Nathan Thompson Journal Staff

Law Enforcement and Fire Department agencies are responding to a major fire near Schroeder road, in the Nemo area. High winds blowing out of the west are pushing the fire east.

Evacuations in the Westberry Trails area are underway.

This is a very active and dangerous scene, Law Enforcement requests that citizens stay out of the area, and use alternate routes.

South Dakota Wildland fire issued extreme fire danger warnings in all Prairie Areas for Monday; high fire danger in the Southern Black Hills; moderate fire danger in the Central Hills; and low fire danger in the Northern Hills.

