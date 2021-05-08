 Skip to main content
Firefighters contain structure fire in Interior
Firefighters contain structure fire in Interior

  • Updated
Interior Structure Fire 5-7-2021.JPG

Firefighters from Jackson and Pennington Counties responded to a structure fire in the 200 block of South Dakota Highway 44 in Interior Friday.

First arriving volunteer firefighters found a free burning fire and visible flames showing from the windows of a residential structure, immediately threatening an adjacent commercial structure, out buildings and a RV trailer.

Wind speeds of 20 mph with gust up to 30 mph, caused the fire to spread onto the commercial structure, the Volunteer firefighters were able to stop the forward progress of the fire on the commercial structure, confining the main fire to the residential structure.

The adjacent commercial structure and RV sustained minor damage. No injuries were reported.

