 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Liv Hospitality
alert top story

Firefighters from two states respond to fire at Sylvan Lake Lodge

The Custer Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at Sylvan Lake Lodge in Custer State Park.

Firefighters discovered a free burning fire with heavy smoke when they arrived at the large multi-story hotel, with fire extending to the exterior and roof of the structure. They immediately struck a second alarm and eventually the fire went to multiple alarms.

Firefighters from a two state, multi-county area, faced freezing temperatures, narrow snow and ice-covered winding roads and darkness, however they were able to contain fire to the structure of origin.

Two Firefighters received minor injuries, however no other injuries were reported.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
1
1
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Dec. 16

Your Two Cents for Dec. 16

Reading Tuesday's article "Vision Fund Projects" and I have a couple of concerns. If you don't have your project ready to go ASAP no funding; …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News