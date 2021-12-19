Firefighters from two states respond to fire at Sylvan Lake Lodge

The Custer Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at Sylvan Lake Lodge in Custer State Park.

Firefighters discovered a free burning fire with heavy smoke when they arrived at the large multi-story hotel, with fire extending to the exterior and roof of the structure. They immediately struck a second alarm and eventually the fire went to multiple alarms.

Firefighters from a two state, multi-county area, faced freezing temperatures, narrow snow and ice-covered winding roads and darkness, however they were able to contain fire to the structure of origin.

Two Firefighters received minor injuries, however no other injuries were reported.

