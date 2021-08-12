Firefighters gain control of wildfire near Sturgis

Firefighters worked through the night to suppress the Kirk Hill wildfire that started Wednesday afternoon near Sturgis and burned approximately 80 acres.

Officials said they have a line around the fire with a combination of bulldozer lines, hand lines and roads. Crews will focus on mopping up the perimeter today to gain full containment of the fire.

Weather conditions - cooler temperatures and higher relative humidity - are expected to aid the firefighting effort Thursday.

Smoke from this fire will be present for the next several days. No structures have been lost in the fire.

Numerous federal, state and local resources responded, including a type 1 and type 3 helicopter, dozers, engines, hand crews and the Tatanka Hotshots. A heavy air tanker also responded and dropped several loads of retardant.

