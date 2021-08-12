 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Firefighters gain control of wildfire near Sturgis
alert top story

Firefighters gain control of wildfire near Sturgis

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Firefighters worked through the night to suppress the Kirk Hill wildfire that started Wednesday afternoon near Sturgis and burned approximately 80 acres.

Officials said they have a line around the fire with a combination of bulldozer lines, hand lines and roads. Crews will focus on mopping up the perimeter today to gain full containment of the fire.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Weather conditions - cooler temperatures and higher relative humidity - are expected to aid the firefighting effort Thursday.

Smoke from this fire will be present for the next several days. No structures have been lost in the fire.

Numerous federal, state and local resources responded, including a type 1 and type 3 helicopter, dozers, engines, hand crews and the Tatanka Hotshots. A heavy air tanker also responded and dropped several loads of retardant.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
3
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Man flies over French ski resort in a wingsuit

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Man flies over French ski resort in a wingsuit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News