Firefighters make progress on Fish Fire in Wyoming

Firefighters made more progress against the Fish Fire Friday securing the fire perimeter in northeastern Wyoming and containment is now at 73%. No fire spread beyond the current 6,793-acre fire boundary is expected.

Work mirrored the last several days with firefighters conducting “search and destroy” heat missions on firelines. Work also continued to connect uncontained firelines. Given the success to date, Divisions A and T were combined into Division A. Overnight, a change in the weather brought much-needed moisture to some parts of the fire although steady rainfall isn’t expected until Saturday evening.

Predicted moist weather conditions, higher humidity, and lower temperatures will benefit firefighters allowing for continued progress strengthening firelines while fire activity remains minimal. Saturday's work is unchanged from the past several days with firefighters continuing to build and secure firelines, mopping up heat sources and patrolling contained firelines. Over the next several days, some firefighting resources will be released allowing them to either be reassigned to other wildfires or take time off for rest and recuperation in preparation for their next assignment. Even after full containment, some firefighting resources will remain on the fire until it is is fully extinguished.

Saturday will be cooler and wetter with a continued chance for thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s with humidity ranging from 40-60% and possibly higher with rain showers. As the storm moves through, erratic winds are expected with gusts at 20-25 mph and possible lightning activity. Fire activity will be minimal throughout most of the day because of the increased humidity and reduced temperatures although interior pockets may burn later in the week as fuels dry out and temperatures warm up.