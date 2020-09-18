Firefighters respond to wildland fire in Rapid Valley

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a wildland fire near the intersection of Old Folsom and Lamb Rd.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed a wind driven fire burning rapidly in cured grass in an area under moderate drought, and immediately sounded a second alarm for additional resources.

The fire threatened structures, infrastructure, and caused damage to ranching assets. Firefighters controlled the fire to approximately 71 acres.

No injuries to firefighters, residents or animals were reported.

