Firefighters respond to wildland fire in Rapid Valley
Firefighters respond to wildland fire in Rapid Valley

The Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a wildland fire near the intersection of Old Folsom and Lamb Rd.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed a wind driven fire burning rapidly in cured grass in an area under moderate drought, and immediately sounded a second alarm for additional resources.

The fire threatened structures, infrastructure, and caused damage to ranching assets. Firefighters controlled the fire to approximately 71 acres.

No injuries to firefighters, residents or animals were reported.

