First 2020 West Nile Virus diagnosis reported in South Dakota

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A McCook County resident is South Dakota’s first human West Nile virus (WNV) case of the season, the state Health Department reported today.

“Active transmission of West Nile virus is occurring in South Dakota and people need to protect themselves, especially during evening outdoor activities,” said Dr. Joshua Clayton, State Epidemiologist for the department.

Dr. Clayton said South Dakota has historically had a disproportionately high number of WNV cases compared to other states and he encouraged residents to reduce their risk by taking the following actions:

• Apply mosquito repellents (DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone or IR3535) to clothes and exposed skin.

• Reduce mosquito exposure by wearing pants and long sleeves when outdoors.

• Limit time outdoors from dusk to dawn when Culex mosquitoes, the primary carrier of WNV in South Dakota, are most active.

• Get rid of standing water that gives mosquitoes a place to breed.

• Regularly change water in bird baths, ornamental fountains and pet dishes.

• Drain water from flowerpots and garden containers.