First-degree murder charges filed in July 4 drowning death

A Pine Ridge man has been charged with first-degree murder following an Independence Day drowning at Memorial Park in Rapid City.

Walter Mousseau, Jr., 27, is facing the murder charge after he reportedly drowned 43-year-old Sheldon Glenn of Rapid City in Memorial Park Pond just before 7 p.m. Monday, while dozens of people were nearby at a concert.

Around 6:50 p.m. the Rapid City Police Department responded to a report of a man holding another man down in the water. When police arrived, Glenn was still under water and in an unknown location within the pond, according to a RCPD press release.

Witnesses identified Mousseau as the suspect, and police located and detained him. The Rapid City/Pennington County Water Rescue Team responded to retrieve Glenn, and a passerby who witnessed the altercation jumped into the water and helped find him.

A medical unit transported Glenn from the scene, and police later learned he had died.

Mousseau was taken to the Public Safety Building for an interview with the RCPD/Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division. After the interview, Mousseau was charged with first-degree murder.

He appeared in court on Tuesday for his initial appearance and is in custody at the Pennington County Jail on a $250,000 cash only bond. Mousseau’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. on July 20.

Brian Peck, a local man who said he knew Glenn from volunteering at free food events for the homeless community, told the Journal that Glenn was a veteran who struggled with post traumatic stress disorder and alcohol use. Peck said Glenn was scheduled to travel to Arizona next week for a treatment program.

Peck said Glenn had been helping him build a structure in his backyard for him to occupy, but that Glenn insisted it be used by a homeless family rather than himself.

“It’s not just another dead Indian. It’s Sheldon,” Peck said, recalling when he overheard someone say “It is just another dead Indian” in response to Glenn’s death.

RCPD spokesman, Brendyn Medina, said the department does not believe the incident was random and that Glenn and Mousseau were most likely associated in some way.

The investigation is ongoing and the RCPD asks witnesses of the incident to contact Detective Justin Gizzi at 605-394-4134 with any information regarding Glenn’s death.

