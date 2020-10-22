First graduates complete employment training program

Carmen Lester and DJ Davis are Black Hills Works’ first graduates of a new job training program, Discovering Works.

The six-week pilot program was developed by Heather Jansen, director of Employment Support for Black Hills Works. The program uses the curriculum "Skill to Pay the Bills," a soft skills training program created by the Office of Disability Employment Policy, along with James Stansfield’s “Job Smart” videos, and hands-on work experience.

Since August, Lester and Davis spent five hours in the classroom and 15 hours gaining actual work experience, which Jansen said is the most valuable part of this program.

“Expanding people’s work experience is essential,” Lester said.

For the inaugural class, Black Hills Works partnered with Love, Inc. and Feeding South Dakota, which allowed Lester and Davis to gain some experience while earning a minimum wage salary.

“We are so grateful to Love, Inc. and Feeding South Dakota for giving them a chance at real work and for all the encouragement they were shown,” Jansen said. “There is only so much that can be accomplished in a classroom."