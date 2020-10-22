First graduates complete employment training program

Carmen Lester and DJ Davis are Black Hills Works’ first graduates of a new job training program, Discovering Works.
The six-week pilot program was developed by Heather Jansen, director of Employment Support for Black Hills Works. The program uses the curriculum "Skill to Pay the Bills," a soft skills training program created by the Office of Disability Employment Policy, along with James Stansfield’s “Job Smart” videos, and hands-on work experience.
Since August, Lester and Davis spent five hours in the classroom and 15 hours gaining actual work experience, which Jansen said is the most valuable part of this program.
“Expanding people’s work experience is essential,” Lester said.
For the inaugural class, Black Hills Works partnered with Love, Inc. and Feeding South Dakota, which allowed Lester and Davis to gain some experience while earning a minimum wage salary.
“We are so grateful to Love, Inc. and Feeding South Dakota for giving them a chance at real work and for all the encouragement they were shown,” Jansen said. “There is only so much that can be accomplished in a classroom."
Jansen hopes to establish more nonprofit and business partnerships for training future employees. Discovery Works is funded in part by the South Dakota Department of Human Services’ vocational rehabilitation program, including the wages program participants are paid.
“There is no cost to participating nonprofits and businesses, only a willingness to give people with disabilities a chance,” Jansen said.
The next Discovery Works class will be held in January 2021. People supported by Black Hills Works and those referred by vocational rehabilitation are eligible to apply.
Jansen is optimistic that Lester and Davis' newfound skills and confidence will lead to long-term employment.
“Carmen has exceptional people skills and will do great, especially in a smaller work setting,” Jansen said. “DJ has also made significant progress. He’ll fit in best in an informal setting where he can contribute in a meaningful way. The real win is that they discovered for themselves their strengths, and they believe in themselves.”
For more information about Discovery Works, contact Jansen at 605-718-8655 or hjansen@bhws.com.
