First Interstate Bank Contributes $25,000 to Community Foundation community savings accounts

RAPID CITY, S.D. – In response to many immediate needs due to the coronavirus, First Interstate Bank has contributed $25,000 to the South Dakota Community Foundation (SDCF) for seven community savings accounts (CSA) in western South Dakota. The funds will be distributed between the CSAs in Sturgis, Lead/Deadwood, Belle Fourche, Spearfish, Custer, Wall and Hot Springs.

CSAs benefit a specific community or region. Grants are awarded at the recommendation of a local board to benefit various charitable causes and groups. The First Interstate Bank Foundation continued the legacy originally started by Paul and Muffy Christen when they purchased the First Western Banks, by issuing a one-time challenge to communities where they had a presence from 2010-2014. The communities needed to raise $10,000 per year to receive $10,000 annually from the First Interstate Bank Foundation and when accomplished, SDCF added $25,000 to each community fund.

“First Interstate Bank is proud to respond to the needs in communities our banks serve,” said Shawn Rost, First Interstate Bank South Dakota Market President and SDCF Board Member. “With the assistance of our CSA partners in seven key communities, we are confident the nonprofits will receive financial resources to address the increasing needs resulting from the COVID-19 crisis.”