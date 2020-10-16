First Peoples Fund CEO to speak at virtual arts conference

Lori Lea Pourier, president and CEO of First Peoples Fund, will be a keynote speaker for the 2020 South Dakota State Arts Conference.

Pourier grew up on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation and is a member of the Oglala Lakota Nation. She has been involved in the arts, social justice and community development fields for nearly three decades and has led First Peoples Fund since 1999. She will talk about First Peoples Fund's efforts and the Rez Arts Bus and its mission.

Other keynote speakers will be Mary Anne Carter, chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts; Torrie Allen, president and CEO of Arts Midwest; and Lori L. Jacobwith, fundraising culture change expert and storyteller.

Online sessions at the conference will include: community arts; professional development for artists and organizations; equity, inclusion and accessibility; arts education; rural arts; storytelling; tourism and the arts; fundraising and grant writing; nonprofit arts; the arts and health; digital marketing; arts advocacy; and board development.

“The sessions were chosen to provide inspiration to artists, arts advocates, community arts volunteers and our statewide arts organizations,” conference coordinator Shari Kosel said in a news release.

Registration is open for the virtual 2020 South Dakota Arts Conference, which goes from Oct. 29-31. The conference is sponsored by the South Dakota Arts Council and Arts South Dakota. For more information or to register, go to artssouthdakota.org.

