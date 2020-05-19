First post-COVID PRCA rodeo to air this weekend

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Professional rodeo heads to the desert this weekend to compete in Cave Creek, Arizona in the first PRCA rodeo held since the global coronavirus pandemic forced the postponement or cancellation of all spring rodeos.

The 43rd Annual Cave Creek Rodeo Days, postponed from its original March date, features three performances that aren’t open to the public per CDC guidelines and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey’s executive order. But each performance will air live on The Cowboy Channel Friday through Snday and will stream live on any device via Cowboy Channel Plus.

Among the performers expected to compete include bronc-riding superstars Clayton Biglow, Orin Larsen, Taos Muncy and Brody Cress, as well as some standout bulldoggers. Luke Branquinho rides into town with five gold buckles and Bear Pasco with a Super Bowl ring from his former tight-end job with the New York Giants. World champion Fallon Taylor joins fellow world titlist Nellie Miller in headlining the field of more than 150 barrel racers.

Slack competition is likely to also be streamed via the app and boasts a tie-down roping for the ages. In a likely NFR preview, world champs Tuf Cooper and Haven Meged try to fend off young guns Ty Harris, Shad Mayfield, Taylor Santos, Marty Yates and John Douch.

Performances each night are live starting at 8:30 p.m. (Mountain). The Cowboy Channel can be found at Dish Network-232, Direct TV-603, or Cox-260, or watch on your phone or computer via the app, Cowboy Channel Plus. To download it, visit CowboyChannelPlus.com.

