First-quarter explosion lifts Stevens girls past Roosevelt

SIOUX FALLS — The second through the fourth quarter of Rapid City Stevens girls basketball's matchup with Sioux Falls Roosevelt on the Rough Riders’ home court would have made for a close game, had it not been for the first quarter.

The Raiders (6-1) used a 15-point first-quarter separation Friday to cruise past Roosevelt (0-5), who outscored Stevens in the second quarter of the game and continued to stay competitive for the next two. Ultimately, though, they couldn't overcome the Raiders' early burst as Stevens turned in a steady offensive and defensive effort for the remainder of the game, winning 61-46 at Roosevelt High School.

"We just had the hands up in the shooter’s face," Raiders star guard Jayda McNabb said. "They had some deep shots."

McNabb had 21 points to lead all scorers. Taaliyah Porter had seven points and Megan Baloun had six points for the Raiders. Katie Spicer led Roosevelt in scoring with 20 points with Abigail Schuldt chipping in six and Halle Miller and Kaleigh Schmidt each scoring four.

From the opening tip, Rapid City Stevens exploded immediately. They scored the first eight points of the game, and finished the first quarter with a 19-4 lead. On missed shots, players grabbed their own offensive rebounds, and on the defensive end, they gave the Rough Riders no room.

"Our defensive pressure, making things really tough on Roosevelt was the key to the whole game," Stevens head coach Adam Dannenbring said. "If you could hold teams to 40, 45 points, then you have a shot of winning every game."

Early in the first quarter, Roosevelt's Kaela Martinez had a two-on-one opportunity, or so she thought. When she bounce-passed the ball inside, McNabb raced down the court and blocked the ensuing shot away. A few plays down the court later, McNabb penetrated the defense and drew them in, turned and found Megan Baloun for an open 3-pointer.

After some time, the points came to her. She scored eight points in the first half without seemingly looking to score much at all. Late in the first quarter, she beat the Rough Riders in transition, kicked to the corner and even though it missed, grabbed a rebound to give the Raiders another possession.

Roosevelt won the quarter 13-10 though and kept pace with the Raiders with a 15-12 third quarter. Dannenbring said Roosevelt ran a screen and roll that was difficult for the Raiders to defend, and Roosevelt started to take advantage. Stevens' aggressiveness from earlier, at some points, turned into fouls.

"(Roosevelt) made a ton of free throws," Dannenbring noted.

But Stevens didn't falter completely. McNabb still spun inside and drew fouls, the Raiders still grabbed offensive rebounds and scored the putbacks. McNabb said the Rough Riders' comeback could have been a result of them getting a bit tired. As the season goes along, McNabb said, that will improve.

At the end of an evenly balanced third quarter, the scoreboard suggested something different as the third frame came to a close: dominance.

"We've been practicing hard defensively," McNabb said. "I think it really showed tonight."

Stevens will play the second and final game of its East River trip Saturday against Sioux Falls Jefferson (3-3).

