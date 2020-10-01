First victory on the line in Central-Stevens showdown

Minutes after its loss to Sioux Falls O’Gorman last week, the Rapid City Central football team turned its attention to one goal.
Beating Rapid City Stevens.
The chance to accomplish that goal will come Friday night at O’Harra Stadium as the winless Cobblers will face off against the winless Raiders in a Week 6 showdown where one squad will earn the feeling of victory, over their rival no less, for the first time this season.
Central head coach Neal Cruce said he’s seen the energy level of his players go up in practice ahead of the game.
“We practice pretty well and we have a pretty tight script and move around a lot in practice, but it’s been more uptempo,” he said. “You can see a little extra trot in their steps, so they’re excited about it.”
Both Cruce and Stevens head coach Michael Scott said with such a monumental game, previous results don’t matter.
“Any time you have these Central-Stevens games, you can throw records out the window,” Scott said. “I think both teams are extremely excited and eager to play one another. With both schools having brand new head coaches, those players are pretty fired up, and that’s what I’ve been telling my guys all week.”
Still, Scott said both teams are in the same boat as they’ll be looking for their first win of 2020. He knows the Cobblers will show up ready to play, so he’s approaching the game like he has with all previous opponents, preparing for the contest as if the Raiders were battling Sioux Falls Roosevelt or Brandon Valley.
“We don’t underestimate any team that we’re playing,” he said. “It’s about execution for us and that’s been the word of the last several weeks; just making sure that we’re executing across and board and firing on all cylinders.”
Cruce echoed that sentiment in saying his defense is practicing like it always has, getting acclimated to and learning a new system that he said has led to good performances in some weeks, and poor performances in others.
Starting quarterback Kohl Meisman returned from injury for Central last week but struggled under a heap of pressure from the Knights’ linebackers. Cruce said Meisman was still only 70-75% healthy, but is now at 90-95%. Protecting him will still be critical.
“We have to make sure that he doesn’t have to sit in the pocket and throw all day,” he said. “We want to be able to eat the clock and use the ground game a little bit. If you can do that and keep the ball out of your opponent’s hands, it makes a big difference.
Cruce added that it’ll be important for his offense to stop the Stevens linebackers, who he said have progressively improved.
“They’ve gotten a lot better each week and they’re pretty physical on defense, so we’re working a lot of blitz pickup and blitz recognition,” he said. “And making sure we have our backs involved in blitz pickup.”
Scott said he wants the Raiders to play good assignment football and to put together strong scoring drives. But while his background is on offense, he added that stay stout on defense will be key against the Cobblers.
“The points that we’ve had scored on us isn’t indicative of who we are and how well our defense has played,” he said. “I think if our defense can come out and execute the way that they have been, we really set ourselves up to be successful in this game.”
Both Scott and Cruce said whichever team wants it more will likely come out victorious Friday night, and a win for their respective programs, their first, would mean a lot.
“I think a win would be really really big for us because it’s needed,” Scott said. “It would show these kids that yeah, we’ve been faced with some adversity, but that they’ve weathered the storm and they’ve continued to fight and work hard. I think a win would show us that it’s starting to pay off and things are starting to come together.”
Said Cruce, “We just need to get that weight off our back. It would mean a lot to the people here. It would mean a lot to these kids. The better team’s going to walk off the field happy and somebody’s going to go home disappointed, so I hope that’s not us.”
