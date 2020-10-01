First victory on the line in Central-Stevens showdown

Still, Scott said both teams are in the same boat as they’ll be looking for their first win of 2020. He knows the Cobblers will show up ready to play, so he’s approaching the game like he has with all previous opponents, preparing for the contest as if the Raiders were battling Sioux Falls Roosevelt or Brandon Valley.

“We don’t underestimate any team that we’re playing,” he said. “It’s about execution for us and that’s been the word of the last several weeks; just making sure that we’re executing across and board and firing on all cylinders.”

Cruce echoed that sentiment in saying his defense is practicing like it always has, getting acclimated to and learning a new system that he said has led to good performances in some weeks, and poor performances in others.

Starting quarterback Kohl Meisman returned from injury for Central last week but struggled under a heap of pressure from the Knights’ linebackers. Cruce said Meisman was still only 70-75% healthy, but is now at 90-95%. Protecting him will still be critical.