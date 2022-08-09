First woman distiller at Jack Daniel's visits rally for the first time

STURGIS — The first woman distiller for Jack Daniel's is here visiting for the first time during the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Lexie Phillips, assistant distiller at the Jack Daniel Distillery, said it's been an honor to be the first woman in the position.

"I've had so much support. I wouldn't be here without the guys that I worked with at the still house," Phillips said. "I've had truly so much support to be where I'm at today."

Phillips' history is deeply rooted in Jack Daniel's. She said over two dozen of her family members have worked at the company, and she met her husband at the distillery. She was born and raised outside of Lynchburg, Tennessee where Jack Daniel's is based.

However, at first, Phillips didn't have her heart completely set on working at Jack Daniel's, like many of her family have done. She studied agricultural science at Middle Tennessee State University.

"It was one of the last semester there that I took a chemistry and wine class, and we actually went on a field trip up to Canada. We toured about 20 wineries over the course of five days, and that was really, really cool," Phillips said. "That's what brought Jack back to the front of my mind."

In 2013, the year after graduation, Phillips' great aunt helped her get her foot into the door. She started working part time in bottling and spending most of her time in quality control. Her now husband, Josh, worked in — and still works in — processing.

"We were both on night shift. He'd have to come into the lab and check the whiskey. Test the color and the proof and all that," Phillips said. "Every time he came in, he would either slam on something or he'd let out a big howl. He'd scare the ever living daylights out of me, but some reason I absolutely loved it."

The two were good friends for three years before they started dating. Phillips said one of their first dates was at the Nathaniel Ratliff concert for Jack Daniel's 150th anniversary.

As far as the job itself, which Phillips started in November 2020, she spends time on the road as a brand ambassador telling the public about the work she's done working in the still house. She most recently worked as distillery lead operator.

"I wouldn't trade that time for anything in the world. I love it, so I love being able to tell people about that," Phillips said.

Outside of travel, Phillips does tastings and helps people select barrels of whiskey and works with the team at the still house.

As far as motorcycles go, Phillips doesn't own one, yet. She said she and her husband are thinking about it and have caught the itch.

For now, she'll be at the Jack Daniel's Experience in Sturgis until she goes back to Tennessee on Wednesday.

According to Jack Daniel's, some of the new whiskey releases Phillips has helped roll out over the past year include Jack’s first age-stated whiskey in more than a century, Jack Daniel’s 10 Year Old; Jack’s highest proof whiskey ever, Jack Daniel’s Small Batch Coy Hill High Proof; and their new ultra-premium Bonded Series.