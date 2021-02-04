First-year Lakota Tech hoops enjoying the benefits of transfers across the Pine Ridge Reservation

Lyle LeBeau Jr. is continually asked what he does with all the talent on his team, and he always responds with the same eagerness and enthusiasm.
“Whatever I want. That’s like a dream team.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation were required by tribal law to shut down sports in March, and haven’t yet resumed. Lakota Tech High School, however, is a newly-opened public institution that isn’t legally bound to tribal law, and so its boys' and girls' basketball teams have started and continued this winter through their inaugural seasons.
Starting a program from the ground up, not to mention during a pandemic, is sure to have its challenges, with a rocky first season expected. While LeBeau Jr., the Tatanka boys' head coach, said there have been difficulties, his squad is experiencing a winning record in their very first year thanks to a plethora of players from other schools.
Because of a ruling made by the SDHSAA in November, student-athletes who are enrolled in schools that have shut down their athletics programs are allowed to transfer to schools with ongoing sports and play for their teams. Many student-athletes on the Pine Ridge Reservation took advantage of this rule, as the Lakota Tech boys' squad has transfers from Red Cloud, Little Wound, Bennett County and Pine Ridge High Schools.
“We got told we couldn’t play either, so this was my move,” Adriano Rama, a Red Cloud transfer, said. “Basketball is what I want to do. I want to pursue and I want to make a life from it. I think Lakota Tech saw the opportunities that basketball can bring with scholarships and colleges, and things that the res struggles with. Now that they’ve opened it and a lot of people from other schools came together, it’s probably something that’s never going to happen again.”
That convergence of basketball skills is why LeBeau Jr. is thrilled for the Tatanka’s potential, and has given him a unique task.
With the amount of talent he has received, LeBeau Jr. said many people think Lakota Tech should be undefeated this season, rather than crawling through its first slate of competition. What they aren’t seeing, he explained, is their struggle to form team chemistry, as athletes are coming from different schools to compete alongside brand new teammates.
He’s tried to resolve the issue by mixing groups in practice and breaking up the cliques that were divided by school, and as the season has gone on he’s recognized a bond being formed, and gaining strength. Earlier this year, he gathered his players at his home to watch game film, and noticed the shyness and discomfort among the team. Recently, after a loss to Dupree, the squad reconvened at LeBeau’s residence, and he noticed a significant change in their behavior.
“The complete difference from that first night they were at my house, how they weren’t talking, to what I saw (that second) night, it was just totally different,” LeBeau said. “I know that chemistry is coming. They’re starting to really talk to each other, laugh with each other, joking around. Exactly what you want teams to do.”
Wakinya Cuny, a junior guard who transferred from a school in Washington state, said tensions were high at the start of the season, but the Tatanka realized that petulance wasn’t going to get them far.
“When I first got here, everybody was at each other’s heads because we’re all from different schools,” Cuny said. “Some of us didn’t like each other, but coach made us realize that we have to be a family to win.”
After dropping three of its first four contests, its inaugural win coming Jan. 5 over Hot Springs, the Lakota Tech boys team won four straight before falling to Dupree last Saturday. In several of those games, junior center Tristen LeBeau eclipsed 30 points scoring, and four to five others reached double figures.
The girls squad, meanwhile, boasts an undefeated 8-0 record, beating opponents by an average of 67-34. They're being coached by former Pine Ridge High School standout and girls head coach Laura Big Crow, who guided the Lady Thorpes to three trips to the state tournament over eight years at the helm.
Rama, a sophomore guard, said the physical prowess is obviously there, but it's the mental side that’s going to earn the Tatanka a deep playoff run this year, which he believes will happen.
“It’s a mind game. We’ve got the skill part down, so we’ve just got to get together as a team to be able to beat teams,” Rama said. “I’m confident in our abilities and I saw glimpses of what we could become. I honestly do believe we’re going to get to the state tournament.”
While Lakota Tech High School opened last fall, its gym has only been available for the last few weeks as construction was just recently completed. The gym is only being used for practice as the Tatanka have zero home games this season because of travel restrictions on the reservation due to COVID-19.
Coaching during a pandemic is another factor LeBeau Jr. has had to navigate this season. When school buses aren’t running, some players are forced to drive long distances to get to practice, arriving from Rapid City, Martin or Allen. During practices and games, unlike most schools in South Dakota where players are not required to wear face coverings during play, Lakota Tech athletes and coaching staff are required to wear face coverings at all times. LeBeau Jr. said he often forms a headache by the end of a game because he’s yelling, louder than usual, through his face mask from the sidelines.
Tatanka players were also administered COVID-19 tests at the beginning of the season, where all of them came back negative, and the facilities where they practice are cleaned daily.
“We really stress them being safe when they’re not at practice,” LeBeau Jr. said. “Them being out and about, they could jeopardize another basketball team, they could jeopardize ours, and so far we’ve been doing a hell of a job.”
LeBeau Jr., the former girls coach at Little Wound, said of the 30 members of his squad, his starting five could start anywhere else, while another five could start anywhere and an additional four could as well. With such a lengthy roster, he said he spoke to underclassmen and non-transfer students who might’ve lost playing time to transfers, and explained to them that the new players are setting the tone for the program and are helping get things off the ground. He said they all understood.
“I didn’t have one person hang their head or anything. I’ve got a lot of humble, respectable kids,” he said. “Some teams you get those kids, hot heads and all that. Here, that’s not a problem. I can talk to them and they all understand. I’ve never had them question a decision I’ve made.”
LeBeau Jr. added, however, that while transfer students will be able to return to their previous schools once athletic activities resume, it might be difficult for them if the Tatanka finish the season strong, which is something Cuny is aiming for.
“We’re all hoping for a state championship,” he said. “And then after that, hopefully we all stick together and keep it going.”
Asked if there was a moment when he realized his squad’s potential, Rama said he notices it day in and day out.
“Every game. Every practice. Every time we come in, I see it,” he said. “All the other schools better watch out, because we’re coming.”