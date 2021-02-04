First-year Lakota Tech hoops enjoying the benefits of transfers across the Pine Ridge Reservation

Tatanka players were also administered COVID-19 tests at the beginning of the season, where all of them came back negative, and the facilities where they practice are cleaned daily.

“We really stress them being safe when they’re not at practice,” LeBeau Jr. said. “Them being out and about, they could jeopardize another basketball team, they could jeopardize ours, and so far we’ve been doing a hell of a job.”

LeBeau Jr., the former girls coach at Little Wound, said of the 30 members of his squad, his starting five could start anywhere else, while another five could start anywhere and an additional four could as well. With such a lengthy roster, he said he spoke to underclassmen and non-transfer students who might’ve lost playing time to transfers, and explained to them that the new players are setting the tone for the program and are helping get things off the ground. He said they all understood.

“I didn’t have one person hang their head or anything. I’ve got a lot of humble, respectable kids,” he said. “Some teams you get those kids, hot heads and all that. Here, that’s not a problem. I can talk to them and they all understand. I’ve never had them question a decision I’ve made.”