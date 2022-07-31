Fish wildfire burning near Sundance, Wyo.

Federal, state, and local firefighters are responding to the Fish Wildfire near Sundance, Wyo. with hot, dry and windy conditions. The fire was reported about 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

The fire is burning on the Bearlodge Ranger District, Black Hills National Forest. As of noon Monday, the perimeter of the fire was mapped at 527 acres and progressed to the east, threatening the Canyon Springs subdivision. It is 0% contained, located on private land and believed to be human caused.

It is burning in steep, rugged terrain on Iron Mountain, about seven miles south of Sundance, Wyo., and east of Wyoming Highway 585.

Resources from Crook County, U.S. Forest Service and State of Wyoming Division of Forestry are actively engaged in suppression efforts. Air attack resources including a Type 1 (heavy) helicopter and airtankers are also being used.

Evacuations are occurring from South of Canyon Springs Road to the south end of the fire and east of Wyoming Highway 585.

An area closure is in place that is south of Clark Road to Reynolds Road, south to Moskee and west to Wyoming Highway 585. For public and firefighter safety, the public is asked to stay away from the area until it is safe to return.

The Wyoming Type 3 Team has been ordered to manage the fire. The team is expected to arrive tomorrow.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire updates and more information will be available at http://gpfireinfo.blogspot.com/