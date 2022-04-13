Fishing Line, April 13

The old adage about the more things change the more they stay the same certainly applies to area weather conditions. Hours pass, as do day and nights, but high winds remain a constant, an everyday irritant for those who must brave the elements.

And while fishermen perhaps don’t fall under the “must” category of outdoor activists, the cold, blustery, early spring weather has taken a toll nonetheless as fishing activity has been pretty slow throughout the region.

Nor is the forecast much brighter for the immediate future, though temperatures are expected to climb into the comfortable range toward the end of next week.

There will, however be wind accompanying.

On a positive note, water temps are slowly climbing and pre-spawn levels reached soon. And with spawning to follow, a better walleye bite in larger lakes and in the Missouri River should soon follow.

Angostura Reservoir: Some walleye activity reported, though very much a right place, right time with a little luck thrown in situation. Jigs and a minnow or Lindy rig and a minnow have been working best. Some bass, catfish and perch action at times as well.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): The lake is at 75% capacity and with all of the boat ramps in — including the new ramp on the eastern tip of Gadens Point. Had been reports of walleye activity — mostly slot fish — though high winds have hampered fishing activity.

Black Hills Area Streams: Spurred by midday blue-wing-olive hatches, trout activity remains steady in area streams, particularly Rapid Creek has been fishing well. And Spearfish Creek at lower elevations during midday hours. Nymph fishing has the best of it, though dry fly fishing opportunities exist as well.

Deerfield Lake: Lake is in transition. Some ice reported to be safe, though edges are breathing, up limiting access.

Pactola Reservoir: Rainbow trout remain active, responding to a variety of presentations. Some pike and lake trout activity reported as well.

Sheridan Lake: Fishing activity has been light. Some perch and trout are being taken at times.

Lake Oahe: The annual spring pike bite has been slow, largely due to strong winds that have hampered fishing opportunities. Water temps are hovering around 40 degrees, and with that walleye spawn will likely come in early May with the bite to improve thereafter.

Lake Sharpe: Boaters are catching walleye below the dam and points south as walleye are stacking up for spring spawn. Much depends upon water releases, a boon to the walleye bite, though extremely low levels above may limit releases.

Lake Francis Case: Fishing activity has been slow. As elsewhere, problematic weather has lessened interest. Some recent walleye activity reported below Ft. Thompson.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.

