Fishing Line April 15

A mix of snow, wind and chilly conditions will halt fishing activity in the area for all but the most intrepid—or foolhardy depending upon one’s perspective. A brief reprieve on Sunday and Monday may allow a brief window of opportunity before chilly weather again predominates early in the coming week.

The fishing activity is mirroring the weather conditions to some extent, with bites for a variety of species in a similar up and down pattern.

Perhaps a joke will help bridge the gap between the present doldrums and a more promising future:

Why did the Vegan go fishing? Just for the Halibut

Here follows, a quick recap of recent fishing activity in the hills and Western South Dakota.

Angostura Reservoir: Walleye activity remains sporadic with a few fish being picked up from either boat or shore though the bite is unpredictable with some successes reported and others very much on the so-so side. Recent winds have restricted boat activity.

Bear Butte: Reports of two-to-four-pound northern pike being caught on chubs or shiners.