Fishing Line April 15

A mix of snow, wind and chilly conditions will halt fishing activity in the area for all but the most intrepid—or foolhardy depending upon one’s perspective. A brief reprieve on Sunday and Monday may allow a brief window of opportunity before chilly weather again predominates early in the coming week.
The fishing activity is mirroring the weather conditions to some extent, with bites for a variety of species in a similar up and down pattern.
Perhaps a joke will help bridge the gap between the present doldrums and a more promising future:
Why did the Vegan go fishing? Just for the Halibut
Here follows, a quick recap of recent fishing activity in the hills and Western South Dakota.
Angostura Reservoir: Walleye activity remains sporadic with a few fish being picked up from either boat or shore though the bite is unpredictable with some successes reported and others very much on the so-so side. Recent winds have restricted boat activity.
Bear Butte: Reports of two-to-four-pound northern pike being caught on chubs or shiners.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): High winds curtailed fishing activity early in the week, a situation that will likely continue until the current weather pattern passes. Last week, anglers were catching slot walleyes with a mix of overs and unders off the dam on jigs and minnows. Spawn had begun though winds may affect that as well. Catfish action has been steady in the channel.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Rapid Creek has been very good though dressing for wind and cold is clearly a consideration. Great dry fly fishing. Midges and Blue Winged Olive mayflies are hatching as are stone flies at higher elevations. Nymph fishing remains steady as well.
Center Lake: Trout activity reported on a variety of presentations.
Deerfield Lake: Lake still has ice though unsafe curtailing current fishing activity.
New Wall Dam: Shore fishermen have been catching crappies on small jigs and small minnows.
Newell Lake: Though water level is low due to drainage some walleye action reported on jigs and minnows.
Pactola Reservoir: Rainbow trout bite remains excellent with limits of 14–18-inch specimens being caught on powerbait near both north and south marina areas. Northern pike are being caught as well as bluegills on waxworms and small minnows.
Sheridan Lake: Rainbow trout bite reported near Dakota Point and spillway. Some northern pike action as well on occasion with the best of it near Highway 385. South boat ramp is now installed.
Tisdale Lake: Pike activity reported
Lake Oahe: Northern pike bite—smelt the bait of choice--remains the most active on the south end of the lake with the Spring and Cow Creek areas reportedly fishing very well. Walleye action is picking up steam in the Gettysburg area and farther upstream.
Lake Sharpe: Good weather days result in lots of boats working popular spots creating a tough go for many. Limits are being taken with nice fish showing up on jigs/minnow rigs worked in 20 foot of water. Catches include females full of eggs and good sportsmanship suggests releasing a majority of those catches.
Lake Francis Case: Excellent walleye bite continues in Chamberlain area.
Fishing Tournaments:
- Saturday, April 24: 23rd Annual Lake Francis Case Fishing Tournament. Contact Scott Lewis (605-730-0283) for more information. Entry deadline is April 21st.
- April 24-25: Walleyes Unlimited Angostura Spring Walleye Classic: $120 per boat with 60 boat limit. Call (605) 381-5300 or (605) 390-0567 for more info or send application to P.O Box 9574, Rapid City, SD 57709.
- April 29-30: National Walleye Tour, Chamberlain. Visit nationalwalleyetour.com for additional information.
- June 5: 5th Annual Jared Roe Memorial Walleye Tournament at Angostura. Info available at jaredroememorial.com or on Facebook.
- June 19: Father’s Day Tournament at Angostura sponsored by Fall River Swim team, 3-person teams ($120). Contact Jeff Reetz (jeffreetz5@yahoo.com or call 605-890-1595.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale; West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303), Horsecreek Inn and Campground, 23570, and Angostura State Rert have contributed to this report.