Fishing Line, April 20

Looking to do some fishing? Best check the weather forecast, particularly the wind, to ascertain whether the wind is currently building toward gale-force levels, or is already there.

With that info in hand, the anxious angler can perhaps better decide what body of water might best suits their fancy: a large, perhaps unprotected reservoir, a smaller, tree-lined body of water or perhaps a nicely concealed trout stream.

Unfortunately, there isn’t much of a respite from the windy conditions for the next week or so. The least windy day (the new moderate perhaps) is on the upward side of 15 mph for the next seven to 10 days.

In addition to creating unpleasant conditions, the associated wind chill factor has kept water temps on the cool side thereby delaying the spring spawn.

Understandably, fishing activity has been light, as have results.

Update on The Rooster following fire of a couple weeks back: The store opened on Wednesday in a garage outside main structure for the sale of live bait only. No phone service at present and thus cash transactions only.

Angostura Reservoir: The latest spell of cold weather had largely closed down what had been a slow walleye bite already though a few anglers have reported sporadic success. A few bass, catfish and perch have been showing up on a similar basis.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): As if persistent winds haven’t been enough, a storm watch and possible snow may be in store for the weekend, a situation that will again curb fishing activity. There have been a few anglers out earlier in the week, though results were mixed with a few slot walleyes caught here and there. By some accounts, spring spawn had begun, though cold weather dropping water temps from 42 degrees to 38 degrees (and a thin veneer of ice in places) has created problems.

Black Hills Area Streams: Spurred by midday blue-wing-olive hatches, trout activity remains steady in area streams particularly Rapid Creek has been fishing well. And Spearfish Creek at lower elevations during midday hours. Nymph fishing has the best of it though dry fly fishing opportunities exist as well.

Custer State Park Lakes: Mostly wait-and-see at present due to weather. Some trout activity reported.

Pactola Reservoir: Rainbow trout remain active, responding to a variety of presentations. Pike have been active in bays. And a few lake trout have shown up as well.

Sheridan Lake: Fishing activity has been light. Some largemouth bass activity reported, as well as occasional catches of perch and trout on a right place, right time basis.

Lake Oahe: The annual spring pike bite has been slow, largely due to strong winds that have hampered fishing opportunities. Water temps are hovering around 40 degrees, and with that, walleye spawn will likely come in early May with the bite to improve thereafter. Some pike activity reported from shores in the shallows of bays. When weather allows, current water temps on Oahe is 38 degrees.

Lake Sharpe: The walleye bite has slowed due to wind and cold that has slowed the typical stacking up of fish leading into the spring spawn, a situation that could change if weather warms and water temps climb into mid-40s. Best bet presently is to work farther down stream where water temps can be noticeably higher.

Lake Francis Case: Fishing activity has been slow. As elsewhere, wind and cold have limited participation. Most walleye activity had been centered below the dam at Ft. Thompson.

• Center of the Nation Walleye Tournament: May 7-8, Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman Dam). $7,850 in prize money. 76 two-man teams only ($200/team). Call 605-595-7982 for additional information.

• Angostura Spring Walleye Tournament: May 14-15. Pre-registration only. Call Cal 605-484-1391 for additional information.

• Jared Roe Memorial Walleye Tournament: June 4th, Angostura. Call Jerry Roe (605-484-3494) for additional information.

• For State Wide Fishing Tournaments, visit South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks website: gfp.sd.gov/events/.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.

