Fishing Line, April 6

The Rapid City area fishing community suffered an unfortunate blow on Wednesday as The Rooster, a local live bait and hunting and fishing equipment store, was ravaged by fire in the early morning hours. The severity of the damage is as yet undetermined though a lengthy closure may result.

That unfortunate occurrence comes in the wake of windy, wet weather that has dampened fishing enthusiasm as well. Nor does the forecast appear much better as colder weather is expected to move back into the area on Sunday and drop temperatures into the 30’s by midweek. Not an atypical spring forecast perhaps, but one that is less welcome heading into Easter Week.

On a positive note, the precipitation accompanying the front is much needed in the area.

With that, here’s what’s been happening on a very limited fishing front.

Angostura Reservoir: A limited walleye bite reported—jig and a minnow or Lindy rig and a minnow--as well as some bass, catfish and perch activity, a situation that will likely continue for two or three weeks until water temps reach pre-spawn level.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): The lake is at 75% capacity and with all of the boat ramps in--including the new ramp on the eastern tip of Gadens Point. Had been reports of walleye activity—mostly slot fish—though high winds have curtailed fishing activity in recent days.

Black Hills Area Streams: Spurred by midday blue-wing-olive hatches, trout activity has been excellent in area streams particularly Rapid and Spearfish creeks though smaller streams should be stepping up soon. Nymph fishing has the best of it though dry fly fishing opportunities exist as well.

Deerfield Lake: Not much fishing activity recently due to weather. The lake does have some safe ice—Gold Run area supposedly--though extreme caution is becoming the watchword. The usual perch bite remains ongoing.

Pactola Reservoir: Excellent rainbow trout bite reported on a variety of presentations. Some perch and pike activity though of a more limited nature.

Sheridan Lake: Hasn’t been enough activity to generate an accurate report.

Lake Oahe: The lake is wide open and hungry pike are seeking bait though extremely windy conditions are idling anglers. Report of a few shore catches over the weekend pretty much summed up recent activity.

Lake Sharpe: Boaters are catching walleye below the dam and points south as walleye are stacking up for spring spawn. Much depends upon water releases, a boon to the walleye bite, though extremely low levels above may limit releases.

Lake Francis Case: Fishing activity has been slow. As elsewhere, problematic weather has lessened interest. Some recent walleye activity reported below Ft. Thompson.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.

