Fishing Line: As walleye activity slows, trout fishing remains steady

Fishing activity in the Black Hills lapsed into hibernation for the most part last week as the Sturgis Bike Rally and the incessant drone of revved up motorcycles held sway in the area.

Though the din has subsided, fishing action has continued on the slow side, a result likely influenced by hot weather, early August family vacations or the onslaught of school related activities.

Though walleye fishermen are currently stymied in the area—and the bite has slowed on the Missouri as well—anglers who prefer the thrill of trout on flyrod action remain in luck as area streams and higher elevation lakes are still producing limits of trout.

And, temperatures and tourist traffic will soon decrease as will water temps as cooler evenings come into play affording more multi-species fishing success.

But for the moment, seeking trout in streams and mountain lakes, and catching catfish in prairie lakes and rivers appears to be the best bet.

Angostura Reservoir: Very much a hit-and-miss walleye bite at present with the “miss” the holding the more dominant occurrence. The few walleyes caught are showing up in 25-35 feet of water and responding to cranks and crawlers. Some bass, catfish and carp activity reported.

Bear Butte: A mixed bag generally with a few catches of walleye reported along with panfish and bullheads.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Fishing activity has dropped off considerably both in terms of fish biting and angler’s catching. Lake is currently at 65% capacity, a situation that effectively curbs shore fishing opportunities. And with an abundance of bait fish in the lake, boaters are coming up empty as well.

Black Hills Area Streams: Rapid, Castle and Spearfish Creeks continue to be the best choices for trout fishing streams in the Black Hills. All have consistent flows and fishable water temps (below 68 degrees) for excellent early morning or late evening fishing. Dry flies or nymphs, take your pick.

Custer State Park Lakes: Lakes are overcrowded this week and access a problem. Trout are there and feeding if distractions can be ignored.

Deerfield Reservoir: What has been a typical summer pattern continues as fishing activity remains slow. Though a lake that lends itself perhaps better for kayakers (and ice-fishing), there is usually some perch and trout there for the taking.

Horsethief, Lacota, Mirror and Roubaix Lakes: Trout action typically available with fish responding to a variety of presentations including minnows, crawlers and spinner baits.

Pactola Reservoir: Trout and bluegill are being caught on a variety of presentations.

Sheridan Lake: Fishing activity should pick up somewhat this week with the 2022 bike rally in the rear-view mirror. At last report, perch, bluegill and trout bites were in progress with fish hitting on minnows, crawlers and spinner baits.

Lake Oahe: Walleye bite continues though fish are scattered, deep and typically small. Fish are being located at depths of anywhere from 25-40 feet of water with larger fish frequenting the deeper water. Trolling crank baits has been working best. Also, some walleye activity reported in shallower water of bays and inlet streams. Good smallmouth bass bite in progress in 20-30 feet of water on minnow, jig or half crawler.

Lake Sharpe: Walleye activity has slowed somewhat largely due to large baitfish populations. Nightcrawler/bouncer rigs worked in 25-40 feet of water has been working best. Excellent catfish action below the dam.

Lake Francis Case: Walleye bite remains active though baitfish accumulations are slowing things a bit. Fish are now showing up in 10-20 feet of water and responding to bottom bouncers, spinners and crawlers. Catfish and drum bites reported as well.

Dakota Angler & OutfitSter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.