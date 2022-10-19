Fishing Line: Cold snap brings autumn bite

The recent spell of cold weather in the area might have been a downer for warm weather enthusiasts, but for anglers the cold snap might have been just the ticket toward enjoyment of what is typically an excellent autumn bite.

The cooler weather will move fish into shallower water in search of baitfish that pawn in the autumn. And larger fish, particularly northern pike will be running with them, too. Ditto most other species as the cooler waters allow top-of-the food chain predators in pursuit of baitfish to roam the shallows as well.

The result: a reduced area for anglers to search, primarily weed beds and rock formations), a boon for both boat and shore fishermen alike.

An added plus for sportsmen willing to set aside hunting gear for some fishing this weekend is the prospect of pleasant weather as temperatures are expected to climb into the 70’s through Saturday before dropping back into the 50’s early next week.

Thus, nice weather and moderate winds beckon. And schools of fish are in so join the class.

Angostura Reservoir: The walleye bite is hit-and-miss though crappie, catfish and smallmouth bass bites remain active. Much of the activity for those species is centered along shorelines, particularly weedy areas where lures and spinners are being utilized. The south marina area and in bays have been the hot spot for crappies, and bass. In addition, walleye have moved into 10-15 feet of water and may pick be more accessible as well.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): As expected with the recent weather condition, fishing activity has been slow though some walleyes (mostly overs) are being caught. Though still scattered somewhat, walleye are moving into shallower water. Also, a white bass bite is in progress as well.

Black Hills Area Streams: Rapid, Castle and Spearfish Creeks have steady flows and are producing excellent fall trout bites. Hoppers and terrestrials are working well and should continue to do so until hard frost conditions.

Deerfield Reservoir: Trout and perch bites are steady and northern pike activity also. Minnows, spinners and flies are working best for trout and perch while northerns are responding to large minnows and chubs.

Pactola Reservoir: Coves and beaches are producing plenty of rainbow trout and crappie action as is the shore across from the south marina docks. Fish have been responding to leeches, worms, and small streamer patterns. Some pike activity in bays and a few lakers in deep water locations.

Shadehill Reservoir: Recent reports indicate walleye and crappie activity.

Sheridan Lake: Trout and bluegill activity reported on crawlers and spinner baits. Area near dam has been active though bite is scattered. October is typically an excellent month to land large northern pike and perhaps the usual hot spots along Hwy. 385 will yield a trophy specimen.

Lake Oahe: Walleye bite is reportedly quite active up north in the Akaska area though slower at points south as fish remain difficult to locate with bait fish at depths. Pulling cranks and jigging raps is recommended. Smallmouth bass activity continues. And Chinook salmon should be moving upstream toward spawning site soon.

Lake Sharpe: Limits of walleye are taken on occasion though fish are typically small and compiling a stringer of keepers can cut into pheasant hunting time. Pulling plugs and jigging with crawlers, minnow and leeches has been the ticket. Also, the West Bend area has been producing a steady smallmouth bass bite. Fish are being located at depths of 10-12 feet of water.

Lake Francis Case: Walleye activity has been inconsistent though some nice-sized fish—15-18 inches—are beginning to show up. Pulling crankbaits and minnows in 10-16 feet of water is working best. Fish are typically small and sorting generally required.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.