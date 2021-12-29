Fishing Line, Dec. 29

Ice fishing season has moved into full swing in the Black Hills area as ice conditions have improved considerably over the last couple of weeks, particularly in prairie dams and higher elevation lakes in which 6–8-inch depth ice has become more prevalent. And in bodies of water when that may not yet be the case, predicted temperatures in the teens toward the end of this week should make it so.

Of the larger lakes in the area, Deerfield has solid ice over most of the lake while Orman and Pactola do have fishable ice though main bodies have not yet firmed up in places. As always, particularly this time of year, caution accompanied by necessary safety equipment should always be ever-present fishing companions.

Thus, check ice, watch for pressure ridges, and check ice again as changes do occur.

On a more positive note heading into the new year, a variety of species are chasing bait as anglers have been finding success at a number of locations.

With that, here’s a brief look at some popular conditions.

Angostura Reservoir: Open water predominates and no fishing reports have been received lately. However, after this week’s cold spell, some of the bays should have workable ice.

Bear Butte Lake: Five to six inches of ice reported though the bite has been slow.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Plenty of good ice reported though edges can be soft due to water being released into the lake at present. There are good places to get on the ice, however, and some anglers have been taking four-wheelers on to the lake as well. As far as fishing success, reports vary, likely resulting from right place, right bait, right time scenarios. Gadens Point and Tequila Beach are the most popular locations.

Black Hills Fly Fishing: Where accessible, trout bite continues as water levels are down and the water is clear. Nymphs and midge larva patterns worked in midday recommended.

Deerfield Lake: Eight to ten inches of ice reported and lots of perch and some rainbow trout being caught in Gold Run and Dutchmen areas. Also, a nice, fat lake trout was nabbed last week—large enough that fish was barely squeezed through a seven-inch hole. Wisely, the fish was released as the laker population in the lake is limited and time is needed to raise the population to a fishable level.

Pactola Reservoir: Open water in the main body of the lake though gulches and bays like Jenney have six to 8 inches of ice. Some northern pike activity reported in those areas.

Sheridan Lake: Ice is excellent along the highway providing easy access. Mid-lake is firming up though may be unsafe at present. Northern pike have been responding to smelt offerings along the highway and a few perch and bluegills have been picked up elsewhere on red maggots and waxworms.

Stockade Lake: Safe ice reported and ice fishermen are catching bluegill and small perch. Also, a few northern pike have been showing up in bays.

Lake Oahe: Walleye bite has picked up in the Mobridge area. Safe ice has been a problem and accessibility has been a problem in the Pierre area though that situation is steadily improving.

Lake Sharpe: Open water below the dam and farther south has been drawing boat activity and catches of walleye when temperatures climb above the 40-degree mark. Bite has been particularly good when water is being discharged.

Lake Francis Case: Chamberlain area has frozen ice though iffy condition have stifled fishing activity.

Ice Fishing Tournaments & News

Wild Walleye Outfitters Ice Fever Tournament: Jan. 8, 2022, Orman Dam; Open to 50 teams ($65/team): Release form available at wildwalleyeoutfitters.com. Call Kevin Vaugh (605-519-4286) for more info.

Jan. 8, 2022, Orman Dam; Open to 50 teams ($65/team): Release form available at wildwalleyeoutfitters.com. Call Kevin Vaugh (605-519-4286) for more info. Whitney Dock Club Ice Fishing Tournament: Jan. 22, 2022, Whitney Lake (near Chadron), 10 a.m.-3 p.m., pre-registration (8:30 a.m.), multiple prizes, chili supper and raffle following event. Go to Whitney Dock club Facebook site or fall Scott Gooder (308-430-4896) for more info.

Jan. 22, 2022, Whitney Lake (near Chadron), 10 a.m.-3 p.m., pre-registration (8:30 a.m.), multiple prizes, chili supper and raffle following event. Go to Whitney Dock club Facebook site or fall Scott Gooder (308-430-4896) for more info. Walleyes Unlimited Sheridan Lake Ice Fishing Derby: Jan. 30, 2022, Pre-registration only, visit Walleyes Unlimited website for an application, pick up a registration form at The Rooster or other sporting goods locations or call (605) 381-5300 or 390-0567 for more information.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.

