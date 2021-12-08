Fishing Line, Dec. 9

As might be expected, area fishing remains in limbo for the most part, though a few anglers tried their luck last week with moderate results. Boat docks have been pulled, or will be on Thursday, from Pactola, Stockade and Bismarck Lakes.

While a few ice fishermen have been testing the ice, and others chomping at the bit to do so, safe ice remains difficult to locate, a situation that won’t be aided by next week’s spell of warmer weather.

Mitchell Lake does have workable ice, supposedly, as do small patches on a number of other high altitude Black Hills lakes (Deerfield, Stockade, Bismarck). Nonetheless, “supposedly” is an iffy proposition upon which to risk life and limb. Cold and perhaps snowy weather predicted for the next couple of days coupled with cold nighttime temps in the high country will help move the process along.

Lastly, here follows a rule of thumb guide for evaluating ice conditions.

Ice fishing safety tips:

2” or less ice - STAY OFF

4” - Safe for walking (carefully checked and proceeding carefully)

5” - Snowmobile or ATV (see above)

8-12’ – Car or small pickups

12-15” – Medium trucks

And always check ice at various locations as ice thickness varies

Recommended equipment – Spud bar or chisel, ice picks, floating ice suit or life jacket, whistle, rope, and cell phone

Angostura Reservoir: A boat angler reported a nice walleye bite last week though boat ramps have been, or will be pulled. Crappie likely still available near the tires of the south marina.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Very little activity reported. A skiff of ice has appeared on south end of lake but nothing elsewhere. Docks are out.

Black Hills Fly Fishing: Fishing remains steady in area streams as brown trout have completed spawn and are becoming more active. Winter conditions prevail with water levels down and water clear. Nymphs and midge larva patterns worked in midday recommended.

Deerfield Lake: No fishing reports this week. Ice has formed in Gold Run and in few inlets. As always, Deerfield will be the first large area lake with workable ice.

Mitchell Lake: Safe ice reported (6-8 inches) though caution advised. And trout and perch bites reported.

Pactola Reservoir: Open water prevails with some ice showing up along shorelines in gulches. few northern pike have been showing up in bays. Perch and rainbow trout have been active as well.

Sheridan Lake: No reports received. Some ice formed at the inlet though open water conditions prevail.

Stockade Lake: Some workable ice reportedly. Or perhaps more correctly, an angler was seen on ice. Crappie and perch await.

Lake Oahe: Fishing activity has ceased for the most part until safe ice conditions prevail. Snow and colder weather ahead should hasten the process particularly in the Mobridge area.

Lake Sharpe: Anglers have been enjoying an excellent walleye bite from below the dam to Ft. George area as fish have been stacked up off sandbars near current breaks. Lasting effects of upcoming cold spell remain to be seen.

Lake Francis Case: Walleye bite is reportedly quite good particularly around the bridges in the Chamberlain area. Jiggs and minnows have been working best.

Ice Fishing Tournament & News

SDGF&P Outdoor Campus Rapid City Ice Fishing Seminar: December 9 th , 6:00-7:30 p.m. Conducted by Scott Olson, the event will offer giveaways and door prize drawings. All ages welcome. To Register, visit https://southdakota.storefront.kalkomey.com

December 9 , 6:00-7:30 p.m. Conducted by Scott Olson, the event will offer giveaways and door prize drawings. All ages welcome. To Register, visit https://southdakota.storefront.kalkomey.com Wild Walleye Outfitters Ice Fever Tournament: January 8, 2022, Orman Dam; Open to 50 teams ($65/team): Release form available at wildwalleyeoutfitters.com. Call Kevin Vaugh (605-519-4286) for more info.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.

