Fishing Line, December 3

The number of anglers in action recently has been thinned by a buildup of ice along shorelines on Black Hills area lakes. Though the ice on most lakes is not yet safe, a couple of the smaller lakes have had some early season traffic on the ice by the overly anxious, a situation that will likely become more hazardous in the next week with temperatures are expected to climb into the 50’s and 60’s.
On an even more positive note, fish of all species are typically moving to shallower water and ravenously feeding this time of year so good opportunities are out there. Orman has been producing plenty of walleye action, Angostura moderately so and area streams are always a good bet for those who enjoy trout fishing and more secluded surroundings.
Lastly, a word of caution. December and early season ice can be a dangerous combination so be careful out there.
Angostura Reservoir: Some crappie being picked up on minnows and small jigs near the south marina. Walleye have moved into shallow waters and a few have been caught as well.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Fishing activity has been light though the anglers getting out are finding plenty of action including lots of overs and smaller catches of slots and unders. The last boat ramp has been pulled however though boaters are still managing to launch boats. Walleye are showing up in 15-25 foot of water and responding to jigging with minnows or chubs.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Trout activity continues with nymphs and streamers working best. Some midday dry fly opportunities as well.
Deerfield Lake: Ice is forming on a few bays on the north end of the lake though not as yet safe for traffic. Elsewhere, perch--typically suspended two to three foot off bottom in 30-35 foot of water—have been caught lately on small jigs with either crawlers or waxworms.
Pactola Reservoir: Trout, crappie and perch are being caught on night crawlers, powerbait and trout spinners. The occasional laker also on chubs and large spoons.
Roubaix and Dalton Lakes: Reports indicate that the lake has a three to four-inch buildup of ice. And with that, a few anglers have been out on Roubaix and caught a few trout on waxworms.
Sheridan Lake: A pretty decent perch bite is in progress with some nice 11-12-inch fish being caught. Most of the activity is centered around Dakota Point on jigs and small minnows though dam area has seen some action as well.
Stockade Lake: Lake has thin ice on much of surface particularly during morning hours.
Sylvan and Lakota Lakes: Ice has formed though not as yet safe.
Lake Oahe: Walleye bite in the Cheyenne River and Moreau River areas has been steady. Smallmouth bass have been hitting hot and heavy as well back in bays.
Lake Sharpe: Weather permitting, the boaters getting out have been doing well with a lot of nice fish—great eaters in the 17-19-inch range—have been showing up all the way from the dam to Ft. George. Spinner/crawler rigs worked in 10-14 foot of water have been working best. The tailrace area has been busy also when during discharge periods.
Lake Francis Case: A good walleye bite reported in Chamberlain with limits being caught near I-90 and railroad bridges. With windy conditions prevailing most days and fish moving to shallower water, shore fishermen have been enjoying the best action.
Upcoming Ice Fishing Tournaments:
- 3rd Annual Wild Walleye Outfitters Tournament, Saturday, January 2nd. Applications can be located at wildwalleyeoutfitters.wordpress.com.
- Chamberlain Oacoma Ice Fishing Tournament, January 30, 2021. Contact Raymond Pickner (605.730.0216 for more information.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale; West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303), Horsecreek Inn and Campground, 23570, and Angostura State Resort have contributed to this report.
