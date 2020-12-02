Fishing Line, December 3

The number of anglers in action recently has been thinned by a buildup of ice along shorelines on Black Hills area lakes. Though the ice on most lakes is not yet safe, a couple of the smaller lakes have had some early season traffic on the ice by the overly anxious, a situation that will likely become more hazardous in the next week with temperatures are expected to climb into the 50’s and 60’s.

On an even more positive note, fish of all species are typically moving to shallower water and ravenously feeding this time of year so good opportunities are out there. Orman has been producing plenty of walleye action, Angostura moderately so and area streams are always a good bet for those who enjoy trout fishing and more secluded surroundings.

Lastly, a word of caution. December and early season ice can be a dangerous combination so be careful out there.

Angostura Reservoir: Some crappie being picked up on minnows and small jigs near the south marina. Walleye have moved into shallow waters and a few have been caught as well.