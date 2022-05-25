Fishing Line: Despite incoming rain, waters are warming for hungry fish

Just as fishing activity has started to gain momentum, Mother Nature may once again intrude upon angler participation and/or pleasure. Following a 90-degree day on Friday, a spell of cool, rainy weather will move into the Black Hills area and linger for four or five days.

On a positive note, rainy weather can produce a better bite due to runoff and stirred waters, a situation that often draws fish out of hiding spots while providing concealment for anglers seeking access to fishing hot spots.

And typically, fishing, the catching part that is, often improves following rainy weather.

Or so say the so-called experts, though one’s personal experience may be a better guide.

Regardless, it is late spring; waters are warming and hungry fish are awaiting. Thus, while breaking out the raingear, or planning other activities until the weather clears, here follows a brief survey of recent fishing activity.

Angostura Reservoir: Walleye bite continues to improve. Fish are being located in shallows leading to drop-offs, particularly during midday hours. Crawler combinations appear to be working best though trial-and-error may be needed. Perch, crappie and catfish activity reported as well.

Bear Butte Lake: Weather permitting, an excellent site for family fishing as a bullhead bite is usually a given. And on occasion, a nice-sized pike may show up as well.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Walleye bite continues to improve, particularly for boaters who are catching lots of overs working depths of 13-15 feet of water with bottom bouncers and worms. Shore fishermen, meanwhile, are finding the bite considerably slower though minnows appear to be the better option. Also, catfish activity continues in the channel on shrimp, chicken liver or stink bait.

Black Hills Area Streams: Water levels have been excellent and area streams have been fishing well. Rapid Creek had been trout active throughout the system, including through the city. Nymphs and streamers remain steady performers, and dry fly-fishing opportunities abound as well. Castle and Spearfish Creeks are producing in similar fashion.

Custer State Park Lakes: Catches of trout reported in most locations with fish responding vigorously to a variety of presentations. Center lake continues to be a steady producer.

Deerfield Reservoir: Not much activity reported recently, likely due to weather conditions. Would expect that hungry perch await angler arrival.

Mitchell Lake: Steady trout bite reported.

Pactola Reservoir: Trout activity remains excellent on a variety of presentations. Veterans Point and south marina areas have been busiest locations. Some northern pike activity (chubs and smelt) reported in Jenney Gulch on occasion.

Roubaix Lake: A nice trout bite in progress, particularly during morning hours. Night crawlers have been working well, though fish aren’t particularly choosey and a variety or presentations should produce action.

Shadehill Reservoir: Walleye activity has improved considerably during last week or so. Limits are being caught though fish have been on the small side.

Sheridan Lake: Trout have been the attention getter with limits taken the norm. Perch and largemouth bass have been active as well. Minnows, crawlers and spinner baits are all producing action.

Lake Oahe: Water temps have climbed into the mid-50, and though still cool in terms of an optimum walleye bite, had resulted in a steady walleye activity in the upper stretches of the lake. Minnows/bottom bouncers and small spinner rigs have been working best. Walleye bite has been slower in Gettysburg and Spring Creek areas though improving as weather warms. Spring salmon bite has been slow to date.

Lake Sharpe: Walleye bite is reportedly excellent as water temps have moved into 50’s farther downstream. Walleye are shallow (10-12 feet of water) and responding to minnows and nightcrawlers. Activity has been strong throughout the system from below the dam to West Bend area.

Lake Francis Case: Walleye activity has improved in Chamberlain area as water temps move into low 50’s. Fish are shallow (10-15 feet of water) and have been responding to minnows, small spinners and crankbaits. Platte area has been busier with plentiful walleye activity as well as smallmouth bass.

Area Fishing Tournaments:

Jared Roe Memorial Walleye Tournament: June 4, Angostura. Call Jerry Roe (605-484-3494) for additional information.

Grand River Sportsman’s Club Walleye Tournament: June 4 at Shadehill Recreation Area. Contact Mike Pazie (605-490-8054) for more information.

First Father’s Day Tournament conducted by Fall River Swim Team: Angostura Reservoir, June 17 and 18. Three-person teams ($120). Registration is 6 p.m., Friday, June 17 at picnic shelter, Call Stacy Reetz (605-890-1484) for additional details.

For State Wide Fishing Tournaments, visit South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks website: gfp.sd.gov/events/.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.

