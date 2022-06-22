Fishing Line: Excellent angling opportunities in coming days

Early summer typically offers up some of the best fishing in the region, and with the extremely hot weather of the past week at least temporarily abating and temperatures settling into pleasant territory, the coming days hold the promise of some excellent angling opportunities in area lakes and streams.

The only drawback, an annual occurrence come this time of year, is that the influx of tourists will lead to crowded campgrounds at Black Hills lakes (the price associated with living in one of nature’s most beautiful locations) thereby complicating access to easy accessible fishing locations.

Wending the way through tourist traffic, however, to access a lake or stream, or finding elbow room once there is but a minor inconvenience for the earnest angler in the midst of a hot bite.

With that in mind, here’s a brief focus highlighting those locations where fishing activity has been most upbeat in recent days.

Angostura Reservoir: Walleye bite remains excellent with daily limits reported. Fish remain shallow (12-15 feet of water) and have been responding to jigs and bouncers with spinners, minnows or crawlers. Most of the activity appears to be centered near drop-offs of flats and in areas adjacent to the dam. Also, smallmouth bass and crappie are being caught as well.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): The walleye bite remains steady, though unders remain hard to come by. The walleye action is much better during night-time hours, with the best spots located near the archery range and on the south end near the highway. Bottom bouncers with either minnows or crawlers are recommended. Also, a nice catfish bite — specimens up to 10 pounds — continues in the channel.

Bismark Lake: Trout activity had reportedly taken off in recent days.

Black Hills Area Streams: Hot weather in recent days has warmed waters and lower levels to some extent, though flows are such that hot spots may be more easily fishable. With warmer waters at lower elevations, a trip to high country may be advisable. Nymph fishing and streamer fishing remain excellent, and dry fly opportunities, particularly during midday hours, are excellent as well.

Canyon Lake: The lake continues to produce some nice-sized trout. A quick and easy outing for fishermen on limited time schedules.

Custer State Park Lakes: Trout activity is excellent at all locations, with fish receptive to a variety of presentations. Center has been a particular standout, and panfish activity has picked up recently at Stockade.

Deerfield Reservoir: Solid perch bite in progress with fish typically located a couple of feet off the bottom and responding to minnows. Also, some rock bass, bluegill and trout activity in progress.

Horsethief and Roubaix Lakes: Anglers continue to catch trout on a variety of presentations, including minnows and spinner baits.

Lakota Lake: Excellent trout bite in progress, including a mix of nice-sized specimens. Also, bluegill and perch have been active. Nightcrawlers worked off the bottom have been working best.

New Underwood Dam: Plenty of bluegill activity reported.

Pactola Reservoir: Not much change from recent week with trout and perch bites continuing. Most bays, particularly on the south side of lake, are producing activity. Anglers are catching pike action in bays—Jenney stands out—on either chubs or smelt.

Sheridan Lake: Daily limits of trout and perch are being taken. Perch appear to be most active near Veterans Point or near fishing docks and are being located a couple of feet off bottom on minnows, crawlers or spinner baits.

Lake Oahe: Fishing activity dropped off a bit last week due to extreme heat and windy conditions. Walleye bite remain generally positive, though unders make up a disproportionate share of catches. Busiest activity has been off flats in 10-20 feet of water. Lindy rigs with crawlers are working, as are minnows and trolling plugs. Also, smallmouth bass have been showing up in in deeper waters and northern and catfish in shallows.

Lake Sharpe: Limits of walleye are the rule rather than the exception at present. Catches include a nice mix of unders and larger specimens in the 17- and 18-inch range. Most of the activity is situated in 10-12 feet of water. Crawlers are becoming the bait of choice though minnows are working as well. Be prepared for lots of bugs and heat.

Lake Francis Case: Walleye bite remains excellent in Chamberlain area, as well as below the dam at Fort Thompson. Fish have been responding to bottom bouncers with crawlers in 16-18 feet of water. Lots of unders have been showing up so sorting is required. Smallmouth bass action reported as well.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0