Fishing Line: Excellent 'blast and cast' opportunities commence this weekend

One of the prime fishing and hunting weeks of the year is on tap for South Dakota outdoor sportsmen this weekend with the opening of the resident only pheasant hunting season on Saturday, an annual event that when coupled with typical excellent fall fishing prospects portends excellent “blast and cast” opportunities for the next few weeks.

Adding to the special South Dakota flavor is that pheasant hunting is a honored tradition for many South Dakota families. And the month of October is typically a period when walleye put on the anticipatory feedbag. The result of these concurrent fishing and hunting happenings is a rare opportunity for sportsmen to double on their outdoor enjoyment.

Meanwhile, the Black Hills area continues to feature multitude fishing opportunities. Area streams are still alive with trout activity. And high-altitude lakes offer both trout and panfish bites while the large prairie lakes bookending the Black Hills (Angostura and Orman) are experiencing a gradual improvement in walleye action, particularly during early morning or evening hours, periods of the day when walleye, benefiting from a visual advantage over prey in dusky conditions, are able to seek and feed on baitfish near rocky outcrops or weedy conditions.

All in all, the upcoming week would seem to offer a little bit of everything for outdoor sportsmen and sportswomen.

Here’s a brief peek at what’s been happening.

Angostura Reservoir: Though walleye are being caught and some limits taken, crappie and smallmouth bass activity appears to top the chart at present. Walleye are typically located in 10-15 feet of water and responding to minnows. The south marina area has been a hot spot for crappies, and bass are active in bays and near weed lines. Lures and spinners are working well.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Walleye bite has improved though majority of fish showing up are on the small side with and overs can be a hard to hook commodity. Minnows have been working best. The lake will be busy with the Wild Walleyes Outfitters fishing tournament on Saturday and Sunday.

Black Hills Area Streams: Rapid, Castle and Spearfish Creeks remain the prime waters for steady trout action. And will continue to improve as cooler weather sets in. Hoppers and terrestrials are working well.

Custer State Park Lakes: Fishing activity has quieted somewhat of late though trout activity remains a constant on most days.

Deerfield Reservoir: No fishing activity reported. Likely some trout, perch or northern pike action available to those who willing to make the trip.

Pactola Reservoir: Crappie and trout have been active particularly near the south boat ramp and other south side areas. Neither species appear particularly finicky as minnows, flies and spoons have all been working.

Shadehill Reservoir: Reports remain positive with walleye and crappie activity highlighted.

Sheridan Lake: Trout and bluegill activity reported on crawlers and spinner baits. Also, northern pike bite has picked up (on chubs) along Hwy. 385.

Lake Oahe: Walleye bite continues to gather slowly gather steam as fish seek shallower water in search of an abundant shad population. Nonetheless, some limits are being caught though unders are most prevalent. Pulling plugs with minnows or crawlers are suggested. Lots of smallmouth bass are being caught as well. Limited salmon activity continues with fish located at depths of 90 feet.

Lake Sharpe: Walleye bite is improving though catches are typically small and with the 15-inch minimum length in effect, finding a limit of keepers can be difficult. Fish are moving into shallower water seeking baitfish. Pulling plugs and jigging with crawlers, minnow and leeches are working well. Best bite occurs when water is released at the dam, and a light chop on water prevails.

Lake Francis Case: Limits of walleye are being taken, particularly by anglers who are familiar with the waters and hotspots. Pulling crankbaits and minnows in 10-16 feet of water is working best. Fish are typically small and sorting generally required.

FISHING TOURNAMENT THIS WEEKEND

Wild Walleye Outfitters First Annual Fall Brawl: October 8th-9th at Black Hills Reservoir (Orman); event is limited to 60 teams ($200 entry fee). First place payout, $2000 with a $1000 prize for largest fish caught. Call Kevin Vaughn (605) 519-4286 for additional details.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.