Fishing Line, Feb. 16

Area weather patterns--snow on Wednesday, 57-degree temps over the weekend, and much colder temps thereafter—are mirrored in area fishing prospects as well with good ice and typically steady bites in upper elevation lakes and iffy ice and non-existent fishing conditions on the plains.

Though Pactola had some open water in mid-lake and some other high altitude locations bear caution, ice fishermen are accessing safe ice and have been catching, trout, perch and crappie in most areas.

Also, area creeks continue to offer excellent trout action in area streams, Rapid and Spearfish Creeks particularly, during midday hours. And often provide protection against the persistent high winds that have plagued the area this winter.

With that, enjoy a pleasant weather weekend and brace for a much colder stretch of weather next week.

Angostura Reservoir: No fishing activity reported, a product of conditions and a lack of a worthwhile bite.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): No fishing activity at present. Open water along shorelines makes access extremely difficult.

Black Hills Fly Fishing: Excellent trout bite on Rapid and Spearfish Creeks. Nymphing remains the way to do though dry fly-fishing opportunities should become more prevalent as well. Fish are typically stacked up in deeper, slower spots. As always during winter months, midday hours have the best of it.

Custer State Park: Active trout bites reported in most park lakes.

Deerfield Lake: Excellent ice though watch for pressure ridges. Catches of perch, trout and the occasional laker reported.

Pactola Reservoir: Active rainbow trout, perch and bluegill on minnows, wax worms, and lures reported. Some northern pike activity in gulches. A few lake trout have been showing up in deeper water though some open water has developed in the middle of the lake.

Sheridan Lake: Plenty of perch activity, crappie, blue gill and trout activity on red maggots and small minnows. Some slushy ice in spots warrant caution as to attention to pressure ridges.

Stockade Lake: Perch and crappie have been showing up on occasion. Some pike activity reported as well.

Tisdale Lake: Some pike activity reported.

Lake Oahe: High winds continue to limit fishing activity. There has been some walleye activity recently in the Cheyenne and Miniconjou areas.

Lake Sharpe: A continuance of recent activity. Boaters out and catching walleye below the dam when temp and wind conditions allow. And at points farther south—the best of it at Joe Creek and West Bend areas, walleye are being taken through the ice.

Lake Francis Case: Some walleye activity below the dam at Fort Thompson. Otherwise, high winds curtailed interest. Very little activity seen in Chamberlain area.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.

