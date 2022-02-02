Fishing Line, Feb. 2

Fishing activity in the Black Hills area has been strong in recent days. And the brief blast of wintry weather on Wednesday will little hinder the ice fishing community.

Fishing success has been picking up steam lately as well with the smaller mountain lakes producing plenty of trout activity, and the larger lakes — Pactola and Deerfield — surrendering catches of perch, trout, and northern pike.

For anglers who like to enjoy fresh air of the warmer kind, temps will soar into the 50’s early next week, a pattern that is expected to continue late into the week.

The warmer weather may contribute to slushy conditions in spots but otherwise, other than pressure ridges, ice should remain safe throughout the region.

With that, here’s a brief update on what’s been happening.

Angostura Reservoir: The only positive is solid ice — 4.5 to 10 inches reported—in most locations. Fishing activity has been light as have the catches with but a few perch showing up.

Bear Butte: Some crappie and perch (small in both instances) activity reported.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Virtually no fishing activity at present as water releases at the dam have led to open water along the banks and made access to ice nearly impossible.

Bismarck Lake: Perch activity reported.

Black Hills Fly Fishing: Good dry fly-fishing opportunities in streams when temps climb above 40 degrees. Midge hatch, typically starting around 2 a.m., has been excellent.

Deerfield Lake: Excellent ice reported though pressure ridges may be a concern. Reports of steady perch, trout and northern pike bites continue. Perch have been located deep anywhere from 30 feet to 55 feet deep. Wax worms or red wigglers recommended.

Lakota Lake: Some pike activity reported including a specimen in the 20-pound range.

Pactola Reservoir: Beware a large pressure ridge reported stretching from island to the swim beach. Trout (rainbows), perch and bluegill activity remain strong (minnows and wax worms). Northern pike bite reported (Jenney and Bear Gulches). And some lake trout have been showing up at depths.

Sheridan Lake: Lots of fish caught at weekend ice fishing tournament including 590 perch and 240 northern pike. Winning perch was in the one-pound range, and the winning pike scaled out at 10 pounds. Perch having been hitting red maggots and small minnows as have crappie and trout.

Stockade Lake: Lots of perch being caught on waxworms, red maggots as well as some northern pike activity.

Tisdale Lake: Northern pike bite activity continues.

Lake Oahe: A walleye bite has picked up at the mouth of the Cheyenne. Also, fishermen have been spearing northern pike in bays and off points. Lots of walleye are being caught farther north in the Mobridge area.

Lake Sharpe: Recent warm weather has allowed boat fishing from the dam nearly to Antelope Creek, and on good days boaters are out and have been catching some limits of walleye. Farther south in the Joe Creek and West Bend areas, ice fishermen have been having even more success. Minnows or jigging wraps are working best. Also, perch are being caught through the ice on minnow heads or waxworms.

Lake Francis Case: Walleye bite has picked up as ice conditions have stabilized. Minnows and silver lures on jigging sticks are working when schools are located.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0