Fishing Line, Feb. 23

In the sport of fishing, change is often a constant. Weather changes, and often with it, fish that were biting one day, are fasting the next.

Well, until this winter, a period in which an up-and-down weather pattern has become the norm, the bite in area waters varies but little, and more of the same becomes the operative phrase.

Though decidedly below freezing temps kept anglers home earlier in the week, temps will again warm early next week. And water once again hardened after a recent warm spell will soften once again.

In other words, those anglers willing to accept the change and brave the elements are locating fish in all the usual places with the usual baits and at the usual times.

Pactola is producing catches of a variety of species, Sheridan is sporting perch and trout, Deerfield remains active with perch, prairie lakes are becoming mushy on occasion and area trout streams await temps above 40 degrees to come alive.

That’s the way it was, and is.

Angostura Reservoir: No fishing activity reported at this time.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): No fishermen recently sighted. Open water along shorelines has made access to workable ice impossible.

Black Hills Streams: Awaiting warmer weather before resuming nymphing opportunities.

Custer State Park: Trout activity remains excellent. Safe ice in most areas though edges can be sketchy.

Deerfield Lake: Excellent ice though watch for pressure ridges. Catches of perch, trout and the occasional laker reported.

Pactola Reservoir: Active rainbow trout, perch and bluegill on minnows, wax worms, and lures reported. Some northern pike activity in gulches. A few lake trout have been showing up in deeper water though some open water had appeared mid-lake. And while cold snap will harden, pressure ridges may develop.

Sheridan Lake: Plenty of perch activity, crappie, blue gill and trout activity on red maggots and small minnows. Some slushy ice in spots warrant caution as to attention to pressure ridges.

Stockade Lake: Perch and crappie have been showing up on occasion. Some pike activity reported as well.

Lake Oahe: High winds continue to limit fishing activity. Most of the action recently has been confined to spearing pike in shallows.

Lake Sharpe: A weather permitting situation continues. Boaters are catching walleye below the dam when temp and wind conditions allow. And at points farther south—the best of it at Joe Creek and West Bend areas, walleye are being taken through the ice.

Lake Francis Case: No activity reported last week.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.

