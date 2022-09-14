Fishing Line: Fishing success improving with milder temperatures

Fishing activity, in terms of the fishing success is slowly picking up, particularly in the high country, as cooler nights are dropping water temps and stimulating more active bites. Trout activity remains steady and panfish action is improving as well.

Meanwhile, prairie lakes remain relatively quiet as water temps are still on the high side. Hopefully, as ambient temperatures drop late summer walleye activity should begin to trend upward. Some bass and panfish action are being reported in those waters.

Black Hills area streams continue to offer excellent fly fishing opportunities both in the high country and at lower elevations.

Not surprising perhaps, fishing activity on the participation side remains somewhat slow, a result likely resulting from the myriad of fall activities. And sportsmen’s thoughts perhaps drifting toward the fall hunting season.

Nonetheless, cooler temps this weekend should provide an excellent opportunity to enjoy what promises to be an improving bite. And the prospect of pleasant weather conditions with which to indulge.

With that, here’s a brief peak at what’s been happening.

Angostura Reservoir: Walleye bite remains hit and miss with some anglers finding success working cranks and crawlers at depths ranging from 15 to 35 feet of water. Crappie action has picked up, and some bass (frog baits recommended), catfish and carp activity reported as well.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Not a lot of walleye activity reported while most of the catches tend to be overs. Water level is still down and coupled with an abundance of bait fish are limiting activity. Some catfish activity continues in the channel.

Black Hills Area Streams: Rapid, Castle and Spearfish Creeks remain trout fishing hotspots as those streams have the best mix of flows and water temps. Rapid Creek is fishing well throughout the system. Hoppers and terrestrials are working best.

Black Hills High Country Lakes: Trout activity at most locations on flies, spinners and lures. Late morning after overnight chill has abated is recommended.

Deerfield Reservoir: Trout, perch and a slowly improving pike bite reported. Perch are typically suspended a few feet off the bottom. And trout have been responding to both fly and lure.

Pactola Reservoir: Cooler temps at night have lowered water temps and the rainbow trout bite has picked up considerably. Pike bite is beginning to gather steam as well. And a few lake trout have been showing up while jigging rippin raps at depths of 70-90 feet of water.

Sheridan Lake: Bluegill and panfish activity reported by shore fishermen. And northern pike activity is starting to show signs of life primarily near Hwy. 385 though elsewhere as well. Crawlers and spinner baits are all working best.

Shadehill Reservoir: Recent reports indicate the walleye bite is slow at present. Water temp is currently at about 68 degrees.

Lake Oahe: Walleye activity is reportedly improving in the Akaska area with catches of 14–16-inch fish quite common. Fish are scattered though in terms of depth with some anglers reporting catches in deeper water (30-40 feet of water), and others finding success in the shallower water of bays. Farther south, Spring and Cow Creek areas, bite has been spotty. Crawler/bouncer rigs are working best. Salmon activity remains fairly consistent with majority of fish being taken on down riggers and glow spoon at 90 feet or thereabouts.

Lake Sharpe: Anglers are catching walleye though fish are small and meeting the 15-inch minimum length now in effect can be burdensome. Pulling plugs and jigging with crawlers, minnow and leeches are working well. Cooler temps ahead should spur late summer fishing activity below the dam so be prepared.

Lake Francis Case: Walleye bite remains somewhat slow with fewer limits being taken. Fish are being located in 15-20 feet of water and responding to spinners and crawlers. Also, catfish have been showing up in shallows and smallmouth bass have been feeding as well, a situation that should continue to improve in weeks ahead.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.