Fishing Line: Hot weather forcing anglers to seek higher ground

Fishing activity has slowed somewhat, particularly on the larger prairie lakes, as hot weather has contributed to increasing water temps thereby causing fish to seek the cooler water at lower depths. The weather pattern has apparently cooled fish appetites to a degree as well.

Fortunately, for Black Hills anglers, the higher elevation lakes continue to produce excellent bites of trout and perch bites along with occasional sessions of bass, crappie and northern pike activity.

Also, the hot weather often serves as an incentive to catfish activity in the Cheyenne and Belle Fourche Rivers and the prairie lakes as well. And carp for those who perhaps the thrill of landing a big carp on lower test line.

Otherwise, fishing opportunities remain strong in the Black Hills area and on the Missouri for those who take their walleye fishing seriously and don’t mind traveling at bit to pursue their quarry.

Here follows a brief peek at what’s been happening.

Angostura Reservoir: The walleye bite has slowed as hot weather and increasing water temps has sent fish deeper and more difficult to locate as fish having been showing up in 30 feet of water. Pulling crankbaits has been the best option. Some bass and crappie activity still ongoing.

Bear Butte: Walleye and bullhead activity reported.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Walleye activity has slowed somewhat. Fish have gone deeper and thus can be more elusive. Trolling at 3 mph with leeches and worms seems to be working best. Most of the activity is now centered in the northern park of the reservoir. Some catfish activity can be found at night in channel. Weather continues to be a factor as to fishing success on the lake.

Black Hills Area Streams: Warming waters and lowered flows have hampered fishing on some of the smaller streams in the area though Rapid, Castle and Spearfish Creeks at higher elevations remain reliable trout fishing streams. Dry fly and nymph fishing remain excellent in those streams as bug hatches continue to setup well for dry dropper rigs.

Curlew Lake: Crappie, bass and catfish activity reported on a variety of presentations though when and where can be problematical.

Custer State Park Lakes: No change here. Trout activity remains excellent at all locations with Center Lake a particular standout. Bass, perch, crappie and the occasional northern have been showing up at Stockade.

Deerfield Reservoir: Fishing activity picked up last week as higher elevation fishing became more popular due to high temps in the area. Trout and perch bites have been steady. Perch are being located off the bottom in 20-25 feet of water. Crawlers and powerbait have been working best.

Horsethief, Lacota and Roubaix Lakes: Trout activity remains excellent with fish responding to a variety of presentations including minnows, crawlers and spinner baits.

Keyhole Reservoir: Walleye activity is reported to be steady.

Pactola Reservoir: Trout and bluegills have been active as well as perch. Crawlers and spinners are working well for both species. A few northern pike are being caught in bays on chubs or smelt.

Shade Hill Reservoir: Walleye activity has picked up considerably including some nice-sized fish. Trolling with crank baits and crawlers recommended.

Sheridan Lake: Nice-sized perch and bluegills have been showing up on minnows, crawlers and spinner baits. And a pike bite near along 385 and near the dam.

Lake Oahe: Walleye activity has remained constant though fishing conditions have deteriorated due to high temperatures and windy weather. Fishing depths vary depending upon locale with deeper water 15-25 feet more active in northern reaches and 6-10 feet farther south. Larger fish are becoming more difficult to catch. Crawlers are the popular presentation on bottom bouncers, spinners and jigs with wraps. Catfish and bass are active as well.

Lake Sharpe: With the 15-inch requirement dropped after July 1, limits of walleye are more easily attainable though specimens in the 20-inch range are not uncommon. Bottom bouncers and spinner crawler rigs are working best. Fish are being located in 15-20 feet of water. The West Bend area has been producing plenty of walleye and smallmouth bass activity. And as the added advantage of being somewhat clear of heavy boat traffic in the Pierre area.

Lake Francis Case: Walleye bite remains excellent below the dam at Fort Thompson and in Chamberlain area. Fish, typically small, have been located in 16-18 feet of water and responding to bottom bouncers with crawlers.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.