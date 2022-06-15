Fishing Line: Hot weather should make crawlers, leeches popular choices in pursuit of trophy fish

Fortunately, wind velocities have dropped off a bit, and with that, fishing activity in the area — both angler and object of attention — have responded favorably with limits of walleye commonplace in the larger prairie lakes and trout, and other species feeding hungrily in Black Hills lakes and streams.

And with hot weather forecast for the weekend, a situation that should set up well for Father’s Day activities (fishing and camping included) and mid-80’s weather for a spell thereafter, the weather pattern seems to have moved into full-scale summer mode.

The hot weather, and resulting warmer waters created, should make crawlers and leeches more popular choices toward the pursuit of trophy fish. Or any fish at all for that matter.

For anglers who are looking for a little travel time, and are willing to fork over high-priced gas money and venture a few hours east, walleye activity in the Missouri is on fire as well.

Superlatives aside, here’s a brief report on what’s been happening on the fishing front in recent days.

Angostura Reservoir: Walleye bite remains excellent with daily limits reported. Fish remain shallow (12-15 feet of water) and have been responding to jigs and bouncers with spinners, minnows or crawlers. Most of the activity appears to be centered off flats and near dam. Also, smallmouth bass and crappie are being caught as well.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Weather permitting, walleye action remains steady with anglers catching plenty of overs and slots but finding unders remain a more difficult. Walleye have been showing up in 12-15 feet of water and responding to bottom bouncers with either minnows or crawlers. White bass have also been active as have catfish in the channel.

Belle Fourche River: Lots of nice-sized catfish including six to eight pounders are active in the system.

Black Hills Area Streams: Water levels have improved though recent rains have stained waters to a degree. Nymph fishing and streamer fishing have been excellent, and despite murky water, dry fly opportunities abound with daily hatches of blue-winged olives (morning) and caddis (p.m. hours).

Canyon Lake: For Rapid City residents looking for a moments away fishing experience, Canyon Lake has been producing some nice-sized trout. Knock is that fish are releases from the hatchery though sourcing is of little difference when upon the dinner plate.

Curlew Lake: A mix of species have been showing up recently with crappie and catfish the more frequent catches. Water level is low (and with that, water temperature is in the low 70’s) though lake is boat accessible.

Custer State Park Lakes: Trout activity is excellent at all locations with fish receptive to a variety of presentations. Center Lake has been a particular standout.

Deerfield Reservoir: Solid perch bite in progress with fish typically located a couple of feet off the bottom and responding to minnows. Also, some rock bass, bluegill and trout activity reported.

Horsethief and Roubaix Lakes: Trout bite continues on minnows and spinner baits. Bluegill are becoming more active at Horsethief.

Lakota Lake: Excellent trout bite in progress including a mix of nice-sized specimens. Also, bluegill and perch have been active. Nightcrawlers worked off the bottom have been working best.

Pactola Reservoir: Perch and trout bites continue unabated. Lots of locations are seeing activity though Veterans Point and south marina area are frequently mentioned. Some northern pike action in bays with either chubs or smelt. And a few lake trout have been caught in deeper water of mid-lake with smelt the bait of choice.

Shadehill Reservoir: As weather settles and warmer temps prevail, the walleye bite should continue to improve. Unfortunately, majority of fish caught remain on the small side. Bottom bouncers with minnows have been the go-to option though as waters warm interest crawlers will likely become the better option.

Sheridan Lake: Trout and perch bites has been excellent as well as some bass activity on occasion. And a few northerns have been showing along Hwy. 385 side of lake. Fish haven’t been particularly choosy as minnows, crawlers and spinner baits have been catching attention.

Lake Oahe: Walleye activity is picking up on the south end though smaller fish predominate and sorting required. Fish are located from near the bank out to depths of 20 feet. Crawlers are working as are minnows and trolling plugs.

Lake Sharpe: The walleye bite is excellent at present including typical catches of 17- and 18-inch specimens. Fish remain shallow (10-12 feet of water) and are now responding more to crawler presentations than minnows. The lake can be very busy, particularly on weekends, so locating space is key. That and plenty of suntan lotion and bug repellent.

Lake Francis Case: Walleye activity has improved in Chamberlain area as water temps improve. Fish are shallow (10-15 feet of water) and have been responding to minnows, small spinners and crankbaits. Small mouth bass action reported as well.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.

