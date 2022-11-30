Fishing Line: Ice conditions remain iffy, extreme caution advised

Though several higher elevation Black Hill area lakes do have some workable ice, conditions do remain iffy and extreme caution is advised for the anglers unwilling to wait a couple of weeks for thicker, safer ice to prevail.

In recent days, fishing activity has multi-layered with soft water fishermen plying their skills both in boats (Angostura) and in lower elevation Black Hills streams (Rapid Creek through town), and hard water anglers venturing out on ice at higher elevation locations.

Reports as to whether those area outings have found action is sketchy. Trout activity appears to be steady in the high country, while the walleye bite at Angostura (the only area lake workable) is spotty based upon the few reports available. Die-hard walleye fishermen might consider a trip to the Pierre area (Lake Sharpe) or up north in the Mobridge area (Oahe) where patches of good ice are reported, and an active bite as well.

Regardless of locale, be safe out there, particularly ice fishermen. Head out prepared with safety equipment, such as a spud bar, floating ice picks, float suit, a throw bag with rope, cell phone and a whistle.

And ideally, a buddy to not only better assure safety, but to share the good times.

Angostura Reservoir: Anglers are still testing the open water both from shore and boat, and reports have it that walleye are hitting on minnows and jigging raps. Also, crappie and smallmouth bass activity continues.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): The lake is iced over for the most part, though ice conditions vary considerably with depths reported at anywhere from 2-8 inches in spots. There is still some water release at the dam, and shorelines are soft.

Black Hills Area Streams: Rapid Creek is fishable through town on warmer days, and with a nice trout bite as well on nymph and streamer presentations.

Dalton Lake: Workable ice reported and a trout bite in progress.

Deerfield Reservoir: 4-5 inches of ice at inlet. Mostly open in main lake with some buildup in Gold Run area. Bite reported as slow.

Mitchell Lake: 5-plus inches of ice reported.

New Underwood Dam: 4-plus inches of ice, though lake is at low capacity.

Pactola Reservoir: Open with exception of some ice buildup in gulches, though likely unsafe.

Roubaix Lake: 4-plus inches of ice thickness reported with a trout bite in progress.

Sheridan Lake: Thicker ice accumulating, though variable and mostly unsafe at present.

Stockade Lake: A buildup of workable ice (6 inches reportedly) on west side of lake. No results received.

Sylvan Lake: Workable ice reported, though caution advised. Some trout activity reported.

Lakes Oahe: Though open water conditions prevail in the south end of the lake (and some recent walleye activity reported on minnows in 10 feet of water near the mouth of the Cheyenne Rive), cold weather and high winds have curtailed fishing activity.

Lake Sharpe: Weather permitting, boaters are still working the areas from below the dam to Fort George. Walleye have been shallow and responding to minnows and jigging raps.

Lake Francis Case: Ice buildup near shorelines are making access a chore.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) contributed to this report.