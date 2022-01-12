Fishing Line, Jan. 12

A nice weather week followed by a low-pressure cell moving in on Thursday and clearing skies over the weekend holds promise of an excellent ice fishing forecast for the week ahead.

And with that, a continuation of what has been a large uptick in ice activity--on both ends of the line--over the last couple of weeks a good ice and hungry fish converge.

Panfish and pike activity has been excellent on the larger mountain lakes—Pactola, Sheridan, Deerfield-- while the smaller Black Hills lakes—Bismarck, Legion, Center, Sylvan, Roubaix--have been producing excellent trout bites.

Thus, the week ahead appears to be a good opportunity to load up the rods and tip-ups, fish finders and appropriate ice fishing gear and head to the hills.

With that thought in mind, here is an update on some area locales.

Angostura Reservoir: The lake does now have good ice—4.5 to 10 inches reported--though caution remains imperative. Fishing activity, or rather success, perhaps has been slow. Improving weather may contribute to increased activity next week and hopefully a better walleye bite though an abundant shad population continues to work against that possibility.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): The weekend’s Wild Walleyes sponsored ice fishing tournament perhaps went as well as expected based upon recent activity. There were 30 teams with 15 teams weighing in fish. The winning team in the walleye division caught three fish—two overs. And a number of teams caught 8-10 perch. The busiest area appeared to be north of Gadens Point in the Tequila Beach area.

Black Hills Fly Fishing: As elsewhere, the spell of warmer weather contributed to a better trout bite in recent days. Nymphs and midge larva patterns worked in midday are recommended.

Deerfield Lake: Excellent ice throughout the lake and reports of steady perch, trout and northern pike bites continue. Perch have been suspended at depths of 30 feet in 70 feet of water and responding to wax worms or red wigglers. Busiest area appears to be between dam and Dutchman’s. Also, a large lake trout was caught last week as well.

Pactola Reservoir: Lake is frozen over completely now (watch pressure ridges particularly near the north boat ramp--and anglers have been catching limits of trout, bluegill along with a few northerns including some nice sized specimens. The south boat ramp area has been producing lots of trout activity on minnows and wax worms.

Sheridan Lake: Lake has good ice throughout though, as always, pressure ridges need be watched. Excellent bluegill, perch (including some fish in the 12-inch range) and trout bites reported. Wax worms and red maggots have been working best for perch and bluegill while trout have been responding to small minnow presentations. Also, a few large pike have been taken as well, typically on chubs worked in 5-15 foot of water near structure.

Stockade Lake: Bluegill and perch activity reported—waxworms, red maggots an active and dead stick presentations. Some northern pike activity as well.

Lake Oahe: Most of the ice fishing activity has been in the Mobridge area, a situation that will certainly be the case this weekend with the annual Mobridge area fishing tournament, one of the largest in the region. Walleye and northern pike are being caught farther south, mainly in 5-15 feet of water off points.

Lake Sharpe: Some boat activity below the dam when wind and weather allows. And walleye activity reported particularly when water is being discharged. Good ice reported in Hippo Lake area near Pierre and farther south though reports are sketchy.

Lake Francis Case: Walleye bite has picked up as ice conditions have stabilized. Minnows and silver lures on jigging sticks are working when schools are located.

Ice Fishing Tournaments & News

January 22 nd – Prairie Hookers Thin Ice Invitational: Bear Butte Dam, Contact Michael Thesing (605-430-8183 for info.

Bear Butte Dam, Contact Michael Thesing (605-430-8183 for info. January 22 nd - Whitney Dock Club Ice Fishing Tournament: Whitney Lake (near Chadron), 10 a.m.-3 p.m., pre-registration (8:30 a.m.), multiple prizes, chili supper and raffle following event. Go to Whitney Dock club Facebook site or fall Scott Gooder (308-430-4896) for more info.

Whitney Lake (near Chadron), 10 a.m.-3 p.m., pre-registration (8:30 a.m.), multiple prizes, chili supper and raffle following event. Go to Whitney Dock club Facebook site or fall Scott Gooder (308-430-4896) for more info. January 30 th - Walleyes Unlimited Sheridan Lake Ice Fishing Derby: Pre-registration only, visit Walleyes Unlimited website for an application, pick up a registration form at The Rooster or other sporting goods locations or call (605) 381-5300 or 390-0567 for more information.

Pre-registration only, visit Walleyes Unlimited website for an application, pick up a registration form at The Rooster or other sporting goods locations or call (605) 381-5300 or 390-0567 for more information. February 5th – Pierre Winter Fishing Week: Call Todd Bowman (605-280-3723) for info.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0