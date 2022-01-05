Fishing Line, Jan. 5

Cold temps and icy winds have solidified ice on most area lakes including Angostura and Pactola though the main bodies of both lakes are thin and unsafe. Despite the glowing outlook for ice fishing in most locations, caution remains always paramount when venturing on to hard water.

An old angler’s tale has it that winds out of the west typically produce favorable fishing conditions. Most likely not applicable to hard water conditions, but if so, the bite should be off the charts judging by the high wind velocity of recent days.

Perhaps somewhat accurate, however, as though fishing activity has been limited because of the weather, the bite for a variety of species has been on the uptick. Fishermen have been finding plenty of action in the higher elevation lakes including larger lakes like Deerfield (lake wide with good ice) and Pactola (strictly back in the bays as main body though iced over is not yet workable).

And though cold weather will continue to impede fishing prospects for the next couple of days, a warming trend is predicted to visit the area on Saturday and carry over into next week, a situation that should warm the heart of every ice fisherman, particularly those unaided by the comfort of an ice shack.

Angostura Reservoir: The lake has iced over though safe ice remains restricted to bays. With that, fishing activity has been largely at a standstill.

Bear Butte Lake: Safe ice and nice bluegill and perch bites reported.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): The good news is that high winds and cold weather have thickened ice on the lake. The bad: the same high wind has kept ice fishermen largely on the sidelines. The few anglers out have experienced hit and miss conditions with a few walleye reportedly caught on flutter spoons in the dam area.

Black Hills Fly Fishing: Cold weather has hampered fishing activity and success lately. Temps into the 40’s next week should make for a nice trout bite. Nymphs and midge larva patterns worked in midday recommended.

Deerfield Lake: Excellent ice throughout the lake and reports of steady perch, trout and northern pike bites. Perch, as always, as the busiest feeders with schools located at depths of 20 feet or so and responding to wax worms or red wigglers.

Pactola Reservoir: Lake has frozen over though main lake does not yet have safe ice. Bays do have solid ice in the 6–10-inch range. Northern pike bite has picked up in bays—including a 35-inch specimen last week--with Jenney probably the most productive spot.

Sheridan Lake: Lake has good ice throughout though pressure ridges need be watched. Excellent bluegill and perch activity—wax worms and red maggots--reported particularly in the Tipper Bay area. Also, some northern pike have been caught on smelt near highway 385.

Stockade Lake: Safe ice reported and ice fishermen are catching bluegill and small perch. Also, a few northern pike have been showing up in bays.

Tisdale Lake: Good ice and some pike activity in progress including reports of a 20 pound catch last week.

Lake Oahe: Most of the ice fishing activity remains in the Mobridge area and in bays though conditions are improving farther south. Walleye are being caught on snare rods and deadstick setups with small glow jigs and tail hooked minnows.

Lake Sharpe: Cold weather chased anglers off the water last week. Otherwise, boat fishermen have open water possibilities below the dam, particularly when water is being discharged. And the Hippo Lake area does have workable ice.

Lake Francis Case: No reports received last week as cold and high winds from the northwest discouraged anglers.

Ice Fishing Tournaments & News

January 8 th - Wild Walleye Outfitters Ice Fever Tournament: Orman Dam; Open to 50 teams ($65/team): Release form available at wildwalleyeoutfitters.com. Call Kevin Vaugh (605-519-4286) for more info.

Orman Dam; Open to 50 teams ($65/team): Release form available at wildwalleyeoutfitters.com. Call Kevin Vaugh (605-519-4286) for more info. January 22 nd – Prairie Hookers Thin Ice Invitational: Bear Butte Dam, Contact Michael Thesing (605-430-8183 for info.

Bear Butte Dam, Contact Michael Thesing (605-430-8183 for info. January 22 nd - Whitney Dock Club Ice Fishing Tournament: Whitney Lake (near Chadron), 10 a.m.-3 p.m., pre-registration (8:30 a.m.), multiple prizes, chili supper and raffle following event. Go to Whitney Dock club Facebook site or fall Scott Gooder (308-430-4896) for more info.

Whitney Lake (near Chadron), 10 a.m.-3 p.m., pre-registration (8:30 a.m.), multiple prizes, chili supper and raffle following event. Go to Whitney Dock club Facebook site or fall Scott Gooder (308-430-4896) for more info. January 30 th - Walleyes Unlimited Sheridan Lake Ice Fishing Derby: Pre-registration only, visit Walleyes Unlimited website for an application, pick up a registration form at The Rooster or other sporting goods locations or call (605) 381-5300 or 390-0567 for more information.

Pre-registration only, visit Walleyes Unlimited website for an application, pick up a registration form at The Rooster or other sporting goods locations or call (605) 381-5300 or 390-0567 for more information. February 5th – Pierre Winter Fishing Week: Call Todd Bowman (605-280-3723) for info.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0