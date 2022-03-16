Fishing Line, March 16

Though ice fishing opportunities still exist in the high country, the days of hard water angling are melting away as quickly as the ice underfoot.

For the truly committed, however, there is workable ice in the high country, though edges are breaking up in places, encumbering access to the safe stuff (an angler at Sheridan took a quick dip to waist level at Sheridan last week).

At lower elevations, the Prairie lakes are either completely open or on the verge in most locations, including the larger expanses at Angostura and Orman.

On a more positive note, warmer weather is facilitating access to area streams and the myriad opportunities to enjoy the Black Hills abundant trout fishing waters.

Though there is safe ice available if approached with caution, now might be an excellent time to give thought to the rapidly approaching soft water season. Perhaps to focus on a boating pre-trip check list and summer fishing accoutrement. Or daydreams of the big ones that got away. And won’t this year.

Angostura Reservoir: The lake is quickly opening up, and with the warmer temps ahead, will likely be entirely open in the next week or so. Anglers are apparently awaiting that occurrence as fishing activity has been minimal.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Due to warming weather and high winds, the lake is quickly opening up, and with that, shore fishing opportunities do exist. Though the lake is receptive to boats in some locations (subject to avoiding the few remnants of ice afloat), a wait of a couple of weeks is perhaps a better choice.

Black Hills Streams: Rapid Creek and Spearfish Creeks have been producing excellent trout bites though water levels are low and care must be given to concealing one’s presence. Midge and Blue-winged mayfly hatches are contributing to dry fly-fishing opportunities while nymphing remains a consistent producer as well.

Custer State Park: Good ice on most lakes though shorelines are edgy and a plank may be handy to safely access. Good trout bite reported at all locations.

Deerfield Lake: Good ice — shorelines bear watching — on main lake, with steady bites of perch (small) and trout reported.

Pactola Reservoir: The lake has open water though good ice is available particularly in gulches. Caution required in accessing as shorelines are iffy in places. Fishing activity remains steady with catches of trout, perch and bluegill reported on minnows, wax worms, and a variety of lures. Also, northern pike bite reported in gulches on chubs and dead baits).

Sheridan Lake: Ice is still safe once accessed though as previously mentioned edges are deteriorating and caution required. Perch, crappie, trout and bluegill catches reported on minnows and red maggots.

Lake Oahe: Northern pike bite remains excellent, particularly on the upper reaches of the lake with the fish typically located at depths of 20 to 30 feet in depth and responding to herring. Similar situation reported farther south where safe ice has been available. With creeks and bays opening up soon, pike and catfish will be actively feeding. Walleye activity has been spotty at all locations.

Lake Sharpe: Boaters are venturing out below the dam though activity has been somewhat slow as anglers await warmer weather ahead. Walleye should be stacking up soon in spring mode and responding to jigging presentations. As always, the key to a hot walleye bite is contingent upon volume of water released at dam as high-volume releases spur fishing activity.

Lake Francis Case: Fishing activity has been slow though open water conditions prevail in the Chamberlain area. Not much fishing activity reported at present though an active walleye bite has been reported at Ft. Thompson.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) contributed to this report.

