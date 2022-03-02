Fishing Line, March 2

Fishing prospects throughout the area remain much like the weather: periods of good, spells of not so good, and stretches of a whole lot of in-between.

The high country continues to have good ice in most locations though Pactola reportedly does have some open water mid-lake. Elsewhere thick ice still prevails at higher elevations though come this time of the year, caution must remain a constant traveling companion.

Black Hills lakes continue to produce plenty of trout action on small bodies of water while Pactola, Deerfield, and Sheridan have been serving up a variety of species.

Prairie lakes remain out of bounce at present with a combination of open water and sketchy ice the norm.

A period of cool weather and low pressure forecast to move in next week may heighten fishing harvest as well.

Angostura Reservoir: No fishing activity reported at this time.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): No fishing activity as the lake remains in a state of transition. The lake had been open until recently when surface refroze with about two inches of ice.

Black Hills Streams: Trout activity picked up considerably with the onset of warmer temps in recent days. Rapid Creek is producing an excellent bite at most locations below Pactola—nymphs recommended. The active bite continues through town particularly during active midge bites during midday hours.

Custer State Park: Trout bite remains very active in park lakes with the best of it currently perhaps at Center Lake where trout action has been on fire. Fish caught are typically small however.

Deerfield Lake: Excellent ice remains though watch for pressure ridges. Catches of perch, trout and the occasional laker reported.

Pactola Reservoir: Active rainbow trout, perch and bluegill on minnows, wax worms, and lures reported. Some northern pike activity in gulches and lake trout in deeper water though some open water had appeared mid-lake.

Sheridan Lake: Plenty of perch activity, crappie, blue gill and trout activity on red maggots and small minnows. Some slushy ice in spots warrant caution as does attention to pressure ridges.

Stockade Lake: Like the weather, recent reports have been sketchy.

Lake Oahe: Lots of pike, and large specimens, too, have been taken through the ice recently and some walleye activity has been reported in the Cheyenne and Miniconjou areas though ice depths vary considerably.

Lake Sharpe: Weather permitting, boaters are catching walleye below the dam on jig/minnow setups during afternoon hours. Ice fishing in the Joe Creek and West Bend areas has been pretty solid though recent warm weather and win combination is a cause of concern relative to ice conditions.

Lake Francis Case: No activity reported last week.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0