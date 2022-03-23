Fishing Line, March 23

Facilitated by warming temps and high winds, the ice fishing season is quickly moving into rear mirror status and boat fishermen are taking to the waters throughout the Black Hills area. As of mid-week, only Deerfield has ice considered safe—and edges can be iffy there as well—as though other smaller higher elevation lakes do have patches of ice, access is either impossible or to be avoided.

On a positive note, some docks are in now and boat fishermen have been working the waters at both Angostura and Orman. Reports are sketchy but some walleye activity reported. And smaller prairie lakes are either open or a few days away.

Angostura Reservoir: The lake is open and North dock and two others are in. As might be expected, the water level is low. A slow walleye bite reported.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Lake is open with exception of the face of the dam and an area north of Gadens Point. Docks reportedly in as well. Light walleye bite reported.

Custer State Park: Lakes are opening rapidly. Remaining ice is unsafe. Some shore fishing possible. Hungry trout await.

Deerfield Lake: The lake still has good ice though edges are tricky. Only open water as yet as at creek inlet. Perch and trout activity continue.

Pactola Reservoir: Lake is open other than in gulches where ice is honey-combed and considered unsafe. Some shore fishing possible in spots though a wait of a week or two for more favorable conditions is advised. Trout, perch and bluegill have been active throughout winter months.

Sheridan Lake: Remaining ice is unsafe as lake transitions to open water throughout.

Lake Oahe: Lake is opening and shore fishing is possible now, an activity that may be well worth the time as northern pike are feeding off points of bays. With creeks and bays opening up soon, catfish will be actively feeding and walleye bite may pick up steam as well.

Lake Sharpe: Boaters are catching walleye below the dam and points south as walleye are stacking up for spring spawn. Much depends upon water releases, a boon to the walleye bite, though extremely low levels in Oahe may limit releases.

Lake Francis Case: Fishing activity has been slow though open water conditions prevail in the Chamberlain area. Not much fishing activity reported at present though an active walleye bite has been reported at Ft. Thompson.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.

