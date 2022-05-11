Fishing Line, May 11

Warming temps and completion of spring spawn has contributed to improving fishing activity in the more expansive Black Hills area lakes. And allowed for better access and more trout fishing opportunities in high country waters, particularly in areas streams where water levels are leveling out and clearing somewhat.

Additionally, temperatures will cool somewhat over the weekend and barometric pressure will drop as well, conditions that often portend active fishing activity, and the high winds that have often plagued the area descend to more bearable levels, a double-barrel set of conditions that could work to the benefit of walleye anglers competing in this weekend’s walleye tournament at Angostura.

As for what’s been happening recently, here’s a brief update on area locales.

Angostura Reservoir: Walleye bite remains on the slow side though activity picked up somewhat last week, particularly for anglers most experienced with the lake subtleties. Water temps continue to climb which will contribute to more activity. Some perch, crappie and catfish are showing up on occasion in shallows.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): The weekend fishing tournament over the weekend did see an improved walleye bite as many people caught overs and plenty of slots though unders were hard to come by. Fish were scattered both in location and depths and were responding to both minnows and worms.

Black Hills Area Streams: Not much change in area stream fishing. Spearfish and Rapid Creek—below Pactola--are fishing well. Nymph fishing has the best of it though dry fly fishing opportunities exist as well. Nymphs remain the best option in most locales.

Custer State Park Lakes: Catches of trout reported in most locations with fish responding to a variety of presentations. Center lake has probably been the busiest location.

Deerfield Reservoir: The ever-present perch bite continues as does some trout, and pike activity in bays. Worms, minnows and spinner baits recommended depending upon species sought.

Newell Lake: Water level is quite low and ramps are reportedly unusable at present.

Pactola Reservoir: Northern pike bite has clicked up in recent days. remain active responding to a variety of presentations. Veterans Point and south marina have been serving up trout and perch. Some pike activity in bays though remains somewhat limited.

Shadehill Reservoir: Reports indicate a low water level situation has curtailed activity on the lake.

Sheridan Lake: Perch, trout and largemouth bass activity reported at times though exactly when those times are, and where, can be a problem. And which of multiple presentation options are working best at any given time.

Stockage Lake: Some perch, crappie and the occasional bass reported though no pattern yet discernible.

Lake Oahe: Water temps are still too low to entice an active walleye bite. Nor has the weather, particularly wind levels yet cooperated. Some limits of walleye are being caught, particularly by experienced anglers working stained water. Northern pike and catfish activity continues in bays.

Lake Sharpe: Walleye activity has increased considerably as temperatures warm and sperm completes though bite remains weather dependent. Fish are being located in shallow water—10 feet or less—and responding to a variety of presentations (flasher jigs, minnows and bottom bouncers.)

Lake Francis Case: Some walleye activity reported in Chamberlain area. Fish have been located in 12-15 feet of water and responding to minnows, small spinners and crankbaits.

AREA FISHING TOURNAMENTS

• Angostura Spring Walleye Tournament: May 14th & 15th. Pre-registration only. Call Cal @ 605-484-1391 for additional information.

• Jared Roe Memorial Walleye Tournament: June 4th, Angostura. Call Jerry Roe (605-484-3494) for additional information.

• First Father’s Day Tournament conducted by Fall River Swim Team: Angostura Reservoir, June 17th and 18th. Three-person teams ($120). Registration is 6 p.m., Friday, June 17th at picnic shelter, Call Stacy Reetz (605-890-1484) for additional details.

• For State Wide Fishing Tournaments, visit South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks website: gfp.sd.gov/events/.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.

