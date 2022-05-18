Fishing Line, May 18

A brief cool spell predicted for the weekend may slow down fishing activity for a bit, though the bite has been generally favorable through the Black Hills area with some walleye activity reported in the larger prairie lakes and a continuation of trout and other species action elsewhere.

Lake water temps are warming, a situation adding to better bites, and recent moisture has helped stream flows in area streams.

Missing: a stretch of warm weather heading into next week’s Memorial Day weekend. And perhaps for multiple weeks thereafter accompanied by calming winds.

In the meantime, here’s a peek at what’s been happening recently.

Angostura Reservoir: Last weekend’s walleye tournament produced some pretty solid results with multiple teams weighing in 12 fish over the two days span with the winning team topping the scales at 28.10 pounds. Perch, crappie and catfish catches reported lately as well.

Bear Butte Lake: On less windy days, a few bullheads and an occasional pike (jig and minnow) have been showing up.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Walleye are scattered and slot fish predominate. Fish have been located at eight to 20-foot depths and responding to worms and minnows. An excellent catfish bite reported in channel on shrimp, chicken liver and assorted stink bait.

Black Hills Area Streams: Recent precipitation has set area streams up well for fishing. Rapid Creek is fishing well both above and below Pactola. Nymphs and streamer fishing remains steady and dry fly-fishing opportunities as improving as well with bug hatches. Castle and Spearfish Creeks are offering up dry fly-fishing situations as well.

Custer State Park Lakes: Catches of trout reported in most locations with fish responding to a variety of presentations. Center lake has probably been the busiest location.

Deerfield Reservoir: The ever-present perch bite continues as does some trout, and pike activity in bays. Worms, minnows and spinner baits recommended depending upon species sought.

Pactola Reservoir: Northern pike bite has clicked up in recent days. Trout remain active responding to a variety of presentations. Veterans Point and south marina areas have been producing trout and perch activity. Pike bite continues in Jenney Gulch and other bays.

Roubaix Lake: Trout activity reported, particularly during morning hours. Night crawlers seem to be working best.

Shadehill Reservoir: Though water level is lower than desired, fishing activity has picked up somewhat in the last week with catches of walleye—typically on small side—and a few pike as well.

Sheridan Lake: Perch, trout and largemouth bass activity reported at times though exactly when those times are, and where, can be a problem. And which of multiple presentation options are working best at any given time.

Stockage Lake: A mix of perch, crappie and bass activity reported.

Lake Oahe: Water is still on cool side in main lake and thus most activity is centered in river and creek arms or near banks. Pitching jigs/plastics or minnow tipped is working best though bite can be slow regardless. As always, and particularly this time of year, check weather reports before venturing out. Pike and bass activity continues as well.

Lake Sharpe: Walleye bite is reportedly excellent as water temps have moved into 50’s farther downstream. Walleye are shallow (10-12 feet of water) and responding to minnow jigs or minnow bouncers. Bass activity reported as well.

Lake Francis Case: Some walleye activity reported in Chamberlain area. Fish have been located in 10-15 feet of water and responding to minnows, small spinners and crankbaits.

AREA FISHING TOURNAMENTS

Jared Roe Memorial Walleye Tournament: June 4, Angostura. Call Jerry Roe (605-484-3494) for additional information.

First Father’s Day Tournament conducted by Fall River Swim Team: Angostura Reservoir, June 17 and 18. Three-person teams ($120). Registration is 6 p.m., Friday, June 17 at picnic shelter, Call Stacy Reetz (605-890-1484) for additional details.

For State Wide Fishing Tournaments, visit South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks website: gfp.sd.gov/events/.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.

