Fishing Line: May 19

Fishing activity in the area is increasing as waters warm and the weather becomes more amenable. And though the forecast for the remainder of the week is iffy, this weekend might be an excellent time to test the waters as the upcoming weekend is the annual SDGF&P’s Free Fishing Weekend with free entrance offered at all South Dakota State parks and recreation areas. No fishing licenses are required though camping fees still apply as do normal regulations and limits.

And, next weekend is Memorial Day weekend, a time typically seen as a kickoff to the summer camping season for many thereby contributing to crowded campgrounds, boat docks and shorelines.

Angostura Reservoir: The walleye bite continues to improve with limits taken most days including a 28-inch specimen caught on Sunday. Fish are located in 10-15 foot of water and responding to jigs and minnows. Electronics are often a must as fish are scattered lake wide. Catfish and smallmouth bass activity reported as well.

Bear Butte: A nice crappie bite in progress with 10–13-inch fish being caught. Perch have been active also, some bass, and the occasional two-to-three-pound northern pike. Jigs and minnows recommended.